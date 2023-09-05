Is this man the successor to Erdogan?

Is this man the successor to Erdogan?
Selcuk Bayraktar: Didn't say no. / President.az, cc-by-sa 4.0
By bne IntelIiNews September 5, 2023

Fuelling speculation that he is being lined up to succeed Turkish leader of two decades Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Selcuk Bayraktar, chairman of Turkish combat drone maker Baykar and a son-in-law of Erdogan, has said he may enter politics if circumstances dictate, according to the Patronlar Dunyasi business news website.

Bayraktar was reported as saying that he has never dreamt of being in politics or becoming president, but was not totally against the idea.

The 43-year-old—increasingly in the spotlight in recent years, partly thanks to the success of Baykar’s Bayraktar TB2 military drones in various conflicts—also reportedly stated that he was determined to develop Turkey’s national technology and was prepared to do whatever is necessary to achieve that goal.

“If this goal requires me to enter politics, I won’t hesitate,” said Bayraktar, also chief technology officer at Baykar, when asked if he has any plans to enter politics in the future.

Bayraktar along with Turkish naval commanders were in August invited aboard (see tweet above) the visiting USS Gerald R. Ford, the US Navy’s largest aircraft carrier, at the invitation of US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake, while Flake visited the Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival in Ankara last week where he met with Selcuk Bayraktar and his brother Haluk, Baykar’s CEO.

Erdogan, 69, was re-elected president at the end of May for a term of office that he has said will be his last. That tenure will conclude in 2028.

Economist Timothy Ash of BlueBay Asset Management wrote on social media platform X that a photo posted by the US ambassador of himself with Selcuk Bayraktar showed that the president’s son-in-law is seen as the future in many ways.

“I think there has been a changing of respective powers of advisers around Erdogan,” Ash previously wrote in a note to investors in mid-August. “The rational/technocratic Bayraktars […] are increasingly taking a bigger role, more trusted by Erdogan and he is listening. I think they are telling truth to power… and that’s behind the policy 180 [on the economy] and key appointments.”

China’s Zijin Mining to invest $3.8bn in Serbia

Investment to develop the Lower Zone of the Cukaru Peki Mine will place Serbia among the largest European copper and gold producers.

Powerful earthquake kills 2012 people in Morocco

At least 2,012 people were dead and 1,404 critically injured after powerful earthquake struck the historic city of Marrakech late on September 8, according to a statement from the Ministry of Interior.

West to back India-Middle East-EU transport corridor

India and Saudi Arabia have agreed on a deal with the EU and US to build a India-Middle East-EU transport corridor that would tie their economies more closely together and rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Kyiv slams Russian parliamentary elections in the Crimea and four annexed Ukrainian regions

Kyiv slammed Russia for holding what it described as "sham elections" on September 8 in Crimea and several other Ukrainian regions that were annexed by the invading forces last year.

Kolomoisky charged with embezzling $250mn from PrivatBank in landmark case

Former PrivatBank owner and oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky and five associates have been charged with embezzling UAH9.2bn ($250mn) from Ukraine’s biggest commercial PrivatBank, kicking off what will be Ukraine’s biggest ever corruption trial.

