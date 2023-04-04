It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine

It will cost $411bn to rebuild Ukraine
Russia has inflicted massive destruction on Ukraine. A joint work group that include the World Bank, the EU and the UN, estimates will cost $411bn to rebuild the country if the war comes to an end. / Statista
By Martin Armstrong for Statista April 4, 2023

A joint assessment released by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank Group, the European Commission, and the United Nations, estimates that the cost of reconstruction and recovery in Ukraine has already grown to $411bn, reports Statista.

This 'Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment' (RDNA2) covers damages and losses for the 12 months following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022, with the reconstruction needs covering the period 2023 to 2033.

As described in a World Bank press release, "the RDNA2 provides a comprehensive evaluation of war impacts across twenty different sectors. It quantifies the direct physical damage to infrastructure and buildings and describes the impact on people’s lives and livelihoods." As this infographic illustrates, the areas with the largest financial recovery needs are transport ($92bn), Housing ($69bn) and energy & extractives ($47bn).

Also notable is the almost $40bn required for 'explosive hazard management'. As well as the countless so-called 'explosive remnants of war' (unexploded artillery shells, grenades, mortars, rockets, air-dropped bombs, and cluster munitions), landmines have been used extensively by both sides in the war. A report published in January by Human Rights Watch (HRW) found that Ukrainian forces appeared to have scattered landmines in eastern Ukraine last year. HRW also previously published three reports documenting Russian forces’ use of antipersonnel landmines in Ukraine in 2022.

Commenting on the recovery needs report, Denise Brown, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Ukraine said: “Behind every home or hospital, or school destroyed, a Ukrainian life is affected. Loss of a life, lack of access to proper health care for pregnant women and the elderly or a child who is not able to go to school. While the psychological trauma is incalculable, the RDNA2 is just the beginning of the estimation of loss. But somethings can't be rebuilt.”

Infographic: $411B to Rebuild Ukraine | Statista You will find more infographics at Statista

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish-Ukrainian unity will ensure Russia’s defeat, Zelenskiy tells Warsaw

Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukrainian banks earn strong profits in 2M23, but sector remains under war pressure

Data

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth

Price pressures moderated, with sector expenses rising at slowest pace in 27 months. Output price inflation weakest in over a year. But employment down again.

Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January

Romania issued FX bonds twice during the first month of the year.

Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn

Ukraine’s international reserves increased to over $32bn, Interfax Ukraine reported on April 4.

Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock

Business activity across the Russian service sector expanded at a steep pace in March, according to the latest PMI data. Output growth quickened to the sharpest since August 2020, as stronger demand conditions supported the upturn.

Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting

The National Bank of Poland (NBP) is expected to keep rates on hold at a meeting of its monetary policy body on April 5.

Kazakhstan services PMI shows March return to business activity growth
14 hours ago
Romania’s public debt rises by 2% of GDP in January
14 hours ago
Ukraine's international reserves surpass pre-war levels to $32bn
1 day ago
Russia’s service PMI soars to 58.1 in March as the sector bounces back from the sanctions shock
1 day ago
Poland’s rate setters expected to hold rates at 6.75% at today’s meeting
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  2. Zelenskiy says may be forced to negotiate peace deal if Ukraine loses Bakhmut
    7 days ago
  3. DON: UK-made Challenger tanks arrive in the Donbas with depleted uranium shells. Is that a war crime?
    6 days ago
  4. RAGOZIN: Vision of Russia’s future
    7 days ago
  5. Countries bailed out by China
    3 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    16 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    6 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    25 days ago
  4. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    1 month ago
  5. NEMETHY: Key economic and financial drivers to watch in 2023
    2 months ago

Reports

Dismiss