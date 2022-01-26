Jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich suddenly reappears on Belarus state television

Jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich suddenly reappears on Belarus state television
Raman Pratasevich as seen on state television recently.
By bne IntelliNews January 26, 2022

Yesterday, the jailed Belarusian blogger Raman Pratasevich appeared on Belarus' state TV and showed support for the regime. Senior advisor to Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Franak Viačorka, "Raman Pratasevich unexpectedly reappeared in the headline news of the regime’s TV. Now he is an employee of the pro-governmental "Legal protection system", though still under house arrest. The new Raman says the West provokes war, & the hijacking of the plane was orchestrated."

Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega, were detained in May 2021 when Belarus scrambled a military jet to escort their Athens-to-Vilnius Ryanair flight to land in Minsk. Many countries condemned the action ordered by Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko as a "state hijacking" of a passenger aircraft, and this prompted harsh sanctions from Western countries. Belarusian authorities had claimed they acted because of a bomb threat that proved to be false and have condemned the sanctions, even filing a report to the UN’s civil aviation agency (ICAO) asking the agency to review the sanctions as illegal.

Since the end of June last year Raman has been held in house arrest. Sapega on the other hand, was charged in December with "inciting hatred" and with heading a Telegram channel that published personal data of Belarusian security forces, which the Belarusian authorities have classified as an "extremist group". Sapega risks up to six years in prison.

Earlier in January, the ICAO released its first official investigation about the detaining of Protasevich and Sapega, where the ICAO investigative team expressed dissatisfaction with the Belarusian authorities' explanations. Soon after the ICAO report was released, a US court returned an indictment which charged four Belarusian state officials with conspiracy to commit aircraft piracy.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Who needs a war?

Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine

News

Popular former energy trader to lead Slovenia’s Movement Freedom into April general election

Based on his strong performance in the polls, Robert Golob is seen as a serious rival to incumbent Prime Minister Janez Jansa.

Russia’s Lavrov gives cold welcome to US Nato enlargement crisis letter, but holds door open for more talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave a chilly reception to the formal written response from the US to the Russian Foreign Ministry’s eight-point list of demands issued in December, but held the door open for more talks.

wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023

Turkish growth is expected to slow to 3.5% this year, from a forecast 9.5% in 2022, while for Russia, GDP growth is forecast to slow to 2% from 4.5%.

US letter rejects Russia’s No Nato Enlargement demand, as Normandy Four talks resume

The US State Department has rejected Russia’s demands for a freeze on Nato’s expansion to the east in a highly anticipated written response to Russia’s December eight point list of demands delivered on January 26.

HRW calls for urgent independent probe into Kazakhstan unrest ‘met with bullets’

Human rights watchdog releases findings from analysis of more than 80 verified videos from week that saw at least 227 killed.

Popular former energy trader to lead Slovenia’s Movement Freedom into April general election
2 hours ago
Russia’s Lavrov gives cold welcome to US Nato enlargement crisis letter, but holds door open for more talks
6 hours ago
wiiw slashes Emerging Europe growth forecasts for 2022 and 2023
10 hours ago
US letter rejects Russia’s No Nato Enlargement demand, as Normandy Four talks resume
14 hours ago
HRW calls for urgent independent probe into Kazakhstan unrest ‘met with bullets’
21 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    4 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    17 days ago
  3. Russian troops concentrate in southeastern Belarus, increasing fears of invasion of Ukraine
    4 days ago
  4. Serbia revokes licences for Rio Tinto’s $2.4bn lithium project
    6 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    20 days ago
  2. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    17 days ago
  3. Amid Kazakhstan upheaval 'Leader of Nation' Nursultan Nazarbayev reportedly leaves country 'for medical reasons'
    21 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    4 days ago
  5. Kazakhstan gripped by protests as anger over fuel price hike sparks anti-government sentiment
    22 days ago

Reports

Dismiss