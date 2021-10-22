Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months

Kazakh industrial output up 2.7% in first nine months
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty October 22, 2021

Kazakhstan's industrial output moved up by 2.7% in annual terms in January-September, according to latest figures released by the country's State Statistics Committee. In September alone, industrial output grew by 4.7% over the same month in 2020. 

The ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak coupled with low world oil prices substantially impacted Kazakhstan’s economic performance and industrial output in the nine-month period. Nevertheless, industrial output figures appear to be improving, however. The largest sector of the economy, oil production, registered a contraction. This was partly countered by a rise in ore mining. Oil output fell by 3.4% y/y in January-September to 62.4mn tonnes. Ore mining grew by 15% to 91.4mn tonnes. 

Electricity generation rose by 7.7% to 83.9bn kWh, the figures showed. 

Portland cement output registered a 18.3% y/y increase to 10mn tonnes in the period.

Petrol production rose 8.4% y/y to 3.5mn tonnes.

Flour output stood at 2.3mn tonnes, marking a 1.4% annual rise.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September

Erdogan goes high-voltage with another rate cut

Perspectives | Russia’s (not so free) trade agenda

Data

Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September

Unemployment down by 0.28 percentage points month-on-month.

Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September

Data shows the strength of Polish industry and its resilience to bottlenecks in the supply of raw materials and intermediate goods.

Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates

Ukraine’s real GDP increased 2.9% y/y in 8M21, accelerating from a 2.1% y/y growth in 7M21.

Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September

Inflation rises to 4.8% y/y in August, after the CPI rose by 3.7% year-on-year in July.

Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September

Inflation picks up 0.5pp versus the preceding month to a 20-year high.

Slovak unemployment rate at 7.09% in September
1 day ago
Polish industrial production eases growth to 8.8% y/y in September
2 days ago
Ukraine GDP increases 2.9% in 8M21, ministry estimates
3 days ago
Bulgaria’s inflation reaches nine-year peak in September
4 days ago
Polish inflation climbs further to 5.9% y/y in September
5 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    3 days ago
  2. Balkan Stream countries hope to avoid worst of international gas crisis
    2 days ago
  3. Efforts to deploy US counterterrorism forces in Uzbekistan may not be over
    7 days ago
  4. Russia breaks off diplomatic ties with Nato
    4 days ago
  5. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    8 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    8 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    3 days ago
  3. Iran alludes to Baku’s relations with Israel as it defends war games by Azerbaijan border
    23 days ago
  4. Iran’s economy – less troubled than Washington would like, and turning to the East
    1 month ago
  5. LONG READ: How a V-shaped market and ageing pipes and fields sent gas prices soaring
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss