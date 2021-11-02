Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued improvement in operating conditions in October

Kazakh manufacturing PMI shows continued improvement in operating conditions in October
By Kanat Shaku in Almaty November 2, 2021

Operating conditions across the Kazakh manufacturing sector showed ongoing improvement in October, according to the latest Tengri Partners Kazakhstan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI). The index posted 51.6 in October, up from 50.3 recorded in September, the PMI survey report released by IHS Markit showed on November 1.

Anything above 50.0 signifies an overall expansion and anything below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Central to the stronger growth momentum in October were faster expansions in both output and new orders. In addition, new business grew for the seventh successive month at a solid pace that was the fastest since July. Survey respondents indicated that an improving demand environment led to a better ability in securing new contracts. 

"The PMI data for October shows that Kazakh firms were increasingly successful at securing new orders during the month, and pushed up production volumes accordingly. Moreover, confidence regarding future order inflows encouraged manufacturers to build stocks of finished goods at the strongest pace on record,” managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners Anuar Ushbayev said.

"Firms are still facing some headwinds, however. Difficulties replenishing staffing levels continued, while logistical issues in the securing of inputs sourced from abroad led to delivery delays and added to inflationary pressures. These factors could potentially limit the pace of expansion in the months ahead unless they begin to moderate soon," he added   

The report also noted that “higher output requirements led firms to expand their purchasing activity for the first time in three months, albeit only marginally. Those manufacturers that purchased inputs over the month continued to experience delivery delays. In fact, lead times lengthened to the greatest extent since March. Respondents indicated that delivery delays were often linked to issues sourcing inputs from China and Russia.”

The report further observed that “input costs and output prices each rose at the sharpest rates in three months during October. Where input prices increased, panellists mentioned higher supplier charges, including for fuel, lubricants and metals. Higher costs for inputs from Russia were also reported. In turn, firms often passed on these higher cost burdens to their customers.”

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia’s service PMI stumbles as fresh wave of the coronavirus epidemic sweeps the country, index falls to 48.8

Russia’s unemployment rate falls back to historic low of 4.3% in September from corona peak of 6.4% in August 2020

Russian retail sales surge 5.6% y/y in September on the back of real income growth, savings spending

Data

Russia’s service PMI stumbles as fresh wave of the coronavirus epidemic sweeps the country, index falls to 48.8

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Russia Services Business Activity Index registered 48.8 in October, down from 50.5 in September, to signal the fastest contraction in Russian service sector business activity since December 2020.

Russia’s unemployment rate falls back to historic low of 4.3% in September from corona peak of 6.4% in August 2020

Russia's unemployment rate decreased to 4.3% in September 2021 from 4.4% in the previous month and below market forecasts of 4.5%.

Russian retail sales surge 5.6% y/y in September on the back of real income growth, savings spending

Retail sales in Russia surged 5.6% year on year in September of 2021, accelerating from a 5.3% increase in the previous month, above market expectations of a 3.8% rise.

Albania has Europe’s highest share of households at risk of poverty

Eurostat data shows the share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion was just over 50% in Albania as of 2020. No other country topped 40%.

Polish inflation accelerates to 6.8% y/y in October, flash estimate shows

Inflation hits highest point for 20 years, making another rate rise a done deal.

Russia’s service PMI stumbles as fresh wave of the coronavirus epidemic sweeps the country, index falls to 48.8
4 hours ago
Russia’s unemployment rate falls back to historic low of 4.3% in September from corona peak of 6.4% in August 2020
22 hours ago
Russian retail sales surge 5.6% y/y in September on the back of real income growth, savings spending
1 day ago
Albania has Europe’s highest share of households at risk of poverty
1 day ago
Polish inflation accelerates to 6.8% y/y in October, flash estimate shows
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    12 days ago
  2. Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
    2 days ago
  3. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    2 days ago
  4. Tajikistan approves Chinese plan to construct security base near Afghan border
    6 days ago
  5. Kremlin issues warning after Kyiv uses Turkish drone in eastern Ukraine strike
    6 days ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    19 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    14 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    11 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    12 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss