Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war

Kazakh manufacturing sector PMI registers growth following period of disruption due to Ukraine war
The Kazakh PMI was back in the black in May, expanding to 52 after contracting in the last two months, due to the shock of the war in Ukraine. / bne IntelliNews.
By bne IntelIiNews June 2, 2022

The Kazakh manufacturing sector signalled a return to growth in May following a period of disruption caused by the outbreak of war in Ukraine and subsequent imposition of sanctions on Russia, according to the latest purchasing managers' index (PMI) survey data from Tengri Partners and IHS Markit.

The index posted 52.0 in May, after posting 49 in April. The headline Kazakhstan Manufacturing PMI is a composite single-figure measure of manufacturing performance. Any figure below 50.0 represents a deterioration. Growth began recovering as renewed increases in output and new orders were recorded, with purchasing activity raised accordingly and workforce numbers held broadly stable.

Output rose for the first time in three months. Higher output requirements and rising new orders led firms to expand their purchasing activity for the first time in six months. At the same time, stocks of purchases continued to fall significantly as inputs were used to support production.

Employment was broadly unchanged for the second month running in May. Some firms increased staffing levels in line with greater output requirements, but others reported difficulties in recruiting specialist staff.

Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner and chief investment officer at Tengri Partners, said: 

"The latest PMI data point to a revival in Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector after a challenging period following the outbreak of war in Ukraine. While issues around logistics continued to hamper efforts to secure inputs, the picture for demand was more positive as new orders returned to growth, feeding through to higher production.”

"Operations are likely to remain tricky for some time, but should the supply-side headwinds start to ease then there is the potential for growth to be sustained," he added.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Uzbekistan sees bread prices skyrocket

National Bank of Ukraine raises discount rates to a whopping 25%

Russia edges closer to bond default

Data

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes Eastern Europe further towards the West

But close to half of Globsec Trends 2022 poll respondents in Hungary, Bulgaria and Slovakia do not place primary responsibility on Russia for the war in Ukraine.

Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%

The outlook for the remaining part of the year is grimmer, due to the impacts of the war, the cutback in public investments and government transfers running out.

Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May

Purchasing Managers’ Index falls to 52.3 points, down from 54.4 in April.

Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020

Poland's Purchasing Managers' Index dropped 3.9 points to 48.5 in May.

Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data

Muted customer demand and ongoing price pressures noted. Economic slowdown in Europe a headache for exporters.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushes Eastern Europe further towards the West
8 hours ago
Services and industry lift Hungary’s Q1 growth to 8.2%
1 day ago
Czech manufacturing sector posts slight fall in May
1 day ago
Polish PMI indicates first worsening in business conditions since mid-2020
1 day ago
Business conditions in Turkish manufacturing sector stayed subdued in May shows latest PMI data
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    4 days ago
  2. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  3. Russian focus on Severodonetsk leaves Kherson susceptible to Ukrainian counter-offensives
    1 day ago
  4. Nine out of 10 Russians oppose concessions in exchange for end of sanctions
    7 days ago
  5. Albanians campaign on social media to keep bus bridge created in freak accident
    1 month ago
  1. Russian forces in Donbas push Ukraine troops to the limit
    4 days ago
  2. Russian fertility rates fall to record lows on the back of a deteriorating economy and sanctions pressure
    30 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: The sick man of Europe
    25 days ago
  4. RenCap may face closure amidst an eleventh-hour MBO bid
    3 days ago
  5. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss