Kazakhstan's CPI inflation slows to 18% in March

Kazakhstan's CPI inflation slows to 18% in March
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelIiNews April 19, 2023

Annual inflation in Kazakhstan in March registered at 18.1%, down from the 21.3% recorded in February, the Bureau of National Statistics has reported.

The figure was much higher than the 15.5% projection made by the central bank at the end of the third quarter of 2022, but inflation nevertheless appears to be on a downward trajectory, partly due to the outflow of Russian citizens from Kazakhstan following the Kazakh government introducing barriers to easy visa renewal for Russians.

Inflation still remains in the double digits mainly due to economic impacts of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting sanctions imposed on Moscow. Kazakhstan’s economy is heavily reliant on trade with Russia.

Food inflation fell to 20.5%, while non-food inflation slowed down to 18.1%. 

Inflation in prices of services moderated to 14.1%, the bureau said.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Data indicate Korea exporters dodge sanctions by shipping to Russia via Central Asia, South Caucasus

Kazakhstan: Security fatal for gun trade business

ING: IMF remains cautious on world economic outlook

Data

Russia on course to bring in 123mn tonnes of grain this year

Russia's Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev, has predicted that the country's grain harvest in 2023 could exceed 123mn tonnes, including 78mn tonnes of wheat, significantly less than last year’s all-time record harvest.

Public works push up construction activity in Romania

The volume of construction works in Romania increased by 10.4% y/y in February.

A flood of grain from Ukraine

Slovakia has joined Poland and Hungary in halting imports of grain and other agricultural products from Ukraine in an attempt to protect local farmers from a glut of grain coming from their embattled neighbour, Statista reports.

Bulgaria’s annual CPI inflation slows again to 14% in March

After 11 months of increases, Bulgaria’s inflation has slowed since peaking at 18.7% in September.

Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March

With core inflation at the highest level in history and headline inflation easing only incrementally, the National Bank of Poland's reference rate is poised to remain at 6.75%.

Russia on course to bring in 123mn tonnes of grain this year
13 hours ago
Public works push up construction activity in Romania
14 hours ago
A flood of grain from Ukraine
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s annual CPI inflation slows again to 14% in March
1 day ago
Polish core inflation climbs to new all-time high of 12.3% y/y in March
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia the mining and minerals titan of the future
    3 days ago
  2. Ukraine seizes assets of billionaire Novynskyi's Smart Holding
    6 days ago
  3. EU lawyers say Russian frozen central bank funds must be returned after the war
    6 days ago
  4. Russian labour crisis looming as unemployment falls and emigration rises
    6 days ago
  5. Russia’s international reserves are back to over $600bn
    7 days ago
  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    30 days ago
  2. Kremlin releases a new foreign policy concept outlining its plans for a “multipolar” world
    20 days ago
  3. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    27 days ago
  4. EBRD invests record €13.1bn into its region in 2022
    3 months ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    4 months ago

Reports

Dismiss