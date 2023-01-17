Kazakhstan to send oil to Germany via Russian pipeline

Kazakhstan to send oil to Germany via Russian pipeline
Kazakhstan has a trump card: While it sends oil across Russia to Germany, Russia wants to send oil across Kazakhstan to China. / Kaztransoil
By Almaz Kumenov for Eurasianet January 17, 2023

Kazakhstan has secured approval from Russia to use its pipeline infrastructure to transport 300,000 tonnes of oil to buyers in Germany in the first quarter of this year, a state-run company announced on January 13.

Kaztransoil, a state-owned oil transportation company, said in its statement that oil sourced from the Karachaganak field in western Kazakhstan will be pumped through Russia’s Druzhba pipeline and be delivered to Poland via Belarus before reaching Germany.

Deliveries in January will amount to 20,000 tonnes.

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov recently told reporters that Kazakhstan planned to export 1.5mn tonnes to Germany via Russia in 2023, but that this volume could be ramped up to 7mn tonnes.

“There is enough capacity [in the pipeline system]. The main thing is the consumers [from Germany] to take it. We have never had major problems with Russia in terms of pumping,” Akchulakov said earlier this year.

Approval from Russia was far from guaranteed, though. The oil that Germany is buying from Kazakhstan is intended to partially make up for the shortfall of crude deliveries precipitated by a boycott on Russian products imposed following the start to the invasion of Ukraine.

And the amount Kazakhstan is supplying falls far short of the 20mn tonnes per year that Russia used to sell Germany.

European Union restrictions on the supply of Russian oil related to material transported by sea, but they do not prevent third countries from using Russian infrastructure to get their commodity onto the European market. 

Much of the talk last year was about how Kazakhstan was exploring export routes that avoided Russia altogether. Key to this was the so-called Middle Corridor, which entails loading oil onto tankers that would then cross the Caspian Sea before unloading crude onto freight transport travelling through Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey. This route is still limited in scope and far costlier than using Russian routes.

If Russia has agreed to this arrangement, it is unlikely as a favour to Kazakhstan.

As Nurlan Zhumagulov, head of the Energy Monitor analytical website, speculated in a post on Facebook in December, Kazakhstan may look to import an amount of oil from Russia commensurate to the amount it is sending to Europe. That crude could be sent to domestic refineries, Zhumagulov wrote.

“It [would be] an ideal model that satisfies everyone – Russia, Kazakhstan and Germany,” Zhumagulov wrote.

What is more, Kazakhstan has a trump card. In December, it reached an intergovernmental agreement with Russia valid until 2034 on allowing its territory to be used for the transit of oil to China. Since China has now emerged as one of Russia’s most important oil customers, Kazakhstan has thus earned leverage for deployment in its own energy trading deals with the West.

Almaz Kumenov is an Almaty-based journalist.

This article originally appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Reports say Russia offered Uzbekistan gas deal but wanted Gazprom to take over country’s transmission system

Central Asia’s shorter winters are whittling away glaciers

PANNIER: You won’t catch Turkmenistan putting all its eggs in one (Russian) basket

News

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech

At the remote Ukrainian Breakfast hosted as part of the Davos 2023 forum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed doubt about the possibility of peace talks with Russia — and whether Vladimir Putin is still “alive.”

"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks

Ukraine’s allies gave a very clear and decisive message at the Ukrainian Breakfast panel discussion in Davos on January 19: Ukraine will beat Russia eventually, so let’s make it happen sooner rather than later.

MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi

Socialists & Democrats accused Varhelyi of supporting secessionists in Bosnia and playing down democratic backsliding in Serbia.

15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks

Fire broke out after one of the officers at the unit used a large amount of petrol to start a fire in a woodstove heating the barracks.

Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities

Growing concern over Russian paramilitary organisations activities in Serbia after it called for Serb volunteers to join its ranks and fight in Ukraine.

Zelenskiy says he is not sure Putin is alive, in Davos speech
1 hour ago
"Putin never going to use nuclear weapons," Boris Johnson dismisses escalation fears and tells Ukraine's allies to send tanks
1 hour ago
MEPs back call for probe into Enlargement Commissioner Varhelyi
2 hours ago
15 Armenian conscripts die in fire at military barracks
19 hours ago
Serbian NGO urges authorities to sanction paramilitary Wagner group's local activities
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago
  2. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    7 days ago
  3. Running out of ammo
    1 day ago
  4. Russia claims to kill 600 Ukrainian soldiers in retaliation for Ukraine’s New Year’s Eve missile strike on Russian barracks
    11 days ago
  5. Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
    7 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    14 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    18 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    11 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    18 days ago
  5. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    7 days ago

Reports

Dismiss