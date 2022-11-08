Kosovan opposition leader accuses PM Kurti of breaking relations with US

Kosovan opposition leader accuses PM Kurti of breaking relations with US
Former Kosovan prime minister and leader of the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), Ramush Haradinaj. / AAK
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje November 8, 2022

Ex-prime minister Ramush Haradinaj said on November 8 that PM Albin Kurti should not break relations with Kosovo’s main ally, the US, by rejecting Washington's demand to delay the re-registration of Serbian cars, which has led to mass protests and unrest in the Serb-dominated north.

Kurti met with opposition leaders to discuss the situation in northern Kosovo, where the situation has escalated after Serbs there decided to abandon the state institutions where they work in protest against the authorities’ insistence on continuing with re-registration of cars with Serbian plates.

Haradinaj, leader of the opposition Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK), attended the meeting along with the heads of the Democratic Party of Kosovo (PDK) and the Democratic League of Kosovo (LDK). However, Haradinaj said he walked out of the meeting. 

“Even though I was part of the meeting with PM Kurti, I was forced to leave because Kurti was giving lectures and did not explain why he broke relations with the US and why he is not fulfilling their request,” Haradinaj said in a Facebook post.

“For me, it is unacceptable that in such sensitive cases, that we are breaking relations with our main security ally,” he added.

Delay requested

On November 2, US ambassador to Kosovo Jeff Hovenier urged Kosovo to extend the deadline.

“We reiterate our request for a full extension of the implementation period so that RKS plates can be installed over the course of 12 months while affirming that Kosovo has the right to implement this change,” Hovenier said.

However, Kurti decided not to postpone the implementation of the decision on re-registration of cars with Serbian number plates for one year as requested by the US.

“There will no postponement as the government is only implementing the law," Kurti said.

Head of the PDK Memli Krasniqi said after the meeting with Kurti that he is not sure that Kosovo’s government knows how to keep the situation in the country’s north under control, N1 Serbia reported.

According to Krasniqi, the situation could have been avoided.

"It seems that the immaturity in some actions and the lack of coordination with Kosovo's main allies brought about a situation that could have been avoided," Krasniqi said.

Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg urged Serbia and Kosovo on November 7 to refrain from any unilateral actions that would trigger an escalation in northern Kosovo.

Russia warns of "direct conflict" 

The standoff between Pristina and Belgrade is taking place in the context of the war in Ukraine. There have been warnings since Russia invaded Ukraine in February that it could also try to destabilise the Western Balkans. Russia backs Serbia in its refusal to recognise Kosovo as an independent state. 

On November 7, the Russian foreign ministry weighed in, accusing Pristina of deliberately contributing to the escalation of tensions.

“Without actually taking any effective steps to put an end to the provocations on the part of Kosovo Albanian radicals, the Westerners are openly pushing the situation towards a direct conflict,” the ministry said on Facebook.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Nato chief urges Serbia and Kosovo to avoid escalation

Situation in northern Kosovo tense as Serbs abandon state institutions

EU announces €1bn in grants for Western Balkans, affirms support for enlargement

News

Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers

Blue and yellow flags, banners and hats decorated the city of Kherson for the first time since March, as emotional residents greeted Ukrainian soldiers entering the newly liberated city.

US revokes Russia’s market economy status

The US has revoked its recognition of Russia as a market economy, the US Commerce Department said on November 10, which will see import duties on Russian goods across the board rise.

EU pledges €250mn as part of broader energy rescue scheme for Moldova

Chisinau estimates the energy crisis will cost Moldova around €1bn this year.

Political outsider set to become Slovenia’s first female president

Supporters of Slovenia’s three ruling parties have swung behind independent candidate — and Melania Trump’s lawyer — Natasa Pirc Musar.

Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession

Ukrainian flags flood Kherson as emotional residents celebrate liberation from Russian occupiers
1 day ago
US revokes Russia’s market economy status
1 day ago
EU pledges €250mn as part of broader energy rescue scheme for Moldova
1 day ago
Political outsider set to become Slovenia’s first female president
2 days ago
Mota-Engil Africa-led consortium to invest $450mn in Angola's Lobito corridor concession
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Serbia’s Ananas E-commerce aims to become Amazon of the Balkans
    5 days ago
  2. Sberbank faces a meltdown from its vast commercial real estate loan book
    6 months ago
  3. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    23 days ago
  4. Russia’s VTB brings down the curtains in London on its “100+year history”
    3 days ago
  5. TEHRAN BLOG: Iran takes aim at ‘gambler’ and ‘political dwarf’ Aliyev as Azerbaijan tensions simmer
    2 days ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    11 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    13 days ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    1 month ago
  4. The war’s price tag for Russia will be high
    23 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Can Europe keep the lights on this winter?
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss