Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova

Kosovo court decision blocks government effort to shut down TV Klan Kosova
The potential closure of Klan Kosova by the government would represent a severe blow to press freedom and media pluralism in Kosovo. / ECPMF
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje August 4, 2023

International media freedom organisations have welcomed a Kosovan court's decision that effectively blocks the government's efforts to shut down the broadcasting operations of the prominent TV channel Klan Kosova.

On August 2, judges at the Commercial Court in Pristina ruled against the Ministry of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade's decision to suspend Klan Kosova's business certificate. The ministry's action could have resulted in the withdrawal of the channel's broadcast licence, putting an end to its operations in the country.

The move by the government triggered an outcry from national, regional, and international media freedom and journalist groups, as well as from international organisations and western embassies. In response, Klan Kosova swiftly appealed the ministry's unprecedented decision and sought an injunction from the court.

"Our organisations welcome this important decision and praise the independence of the judges, who ruled in line with international media freedom standards," European Centre for Press & Media Freedom (ECPMF) said in statement.

"We now urge the government not to appeal the ruling and warn that doing so would undermine already damaged press freedom credentials," they said in a statement.

The potential closure of Klan Kosova by the government would represent a severe blow to press freedom and media pluralism in Kosovo.

The organisations also call on the Independent Media Commission (IMC), Kosovo's media regulator, to hold off on any decision regarding Klan Kosova's broadcast licence until all legal proceedings in this matter have been concluded.

Amidst this battle to protect media freedom, the media community in Kosovo has demonstrated solidarity with Klan Kosova by boycotting news conference of Minister of Industry, Entrepreneurship and Trade Rozeta Hajdari.

Kosovo’s authorities suspended the license of Klan Kosova, on July 28 citing a registration error.

The suspension of the license of Klan Kosova, which has been present on the media market for 14 years, has sparked concerns among journalists and media professionals who view it as an attempt to suppress independent media voices.

On July 29, Kosovo's Prime Minister Albin Kurti defended the decision of the Ministry of Trade and Industry to revoke Klan Kosova's business license, referring to the broadcaster as an "offender". He emphasised that adhering to registration rules was a legal obligation and not merely a technicality.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

BALKAN BLOG: Violence against women becomes a mobilising force in Southeast Europe

Serbia's economy suffers amid Kosovo's ban on Serbian goods

Fears Russian war in Ukraine to increase illicit financial flows in Western Balkans

News

Navalny on trial, faces a fresh 20 year sentence

Russia opposition blogger and anti-corruption activist Alexei Navalny faces a new 20-year sentence for extremism on August 4. In a long blog post Navalny said his trial is intended to "intimidate millions" not to punish him.

OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for €1.6bn

Neptun Deep is Romania's biggest Black Sea offshore natural gas project, with total investments expected at €4bn.

Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure

Constanta Port is already preparing to handle more Ukrainian grain, but the investments made so far in expanding the port’s capacity might not be sufficient.

Turkmenistan Airlines halts flights to Moscow following drone attacks

Referring to “the situation” in the Russian capital’s airspace, carrier switches flights to Kazan.

Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border

Poland announced it will immediately dispatch additional troops to the Belarusian border after two military helicopters violated the country’s airspace.

Navalny on trial, faces a fresh 20 year sentence
3 hours ago
OMV Petrom hires Saipem to build Neptun Deep offshore infrastructure for €1.6bn
4 hours ago
Romanian route for Ukrainian grain under increasing pressure
1 day ago
Turkmenistan Airlines halts flights to Moscow following drone attacks
1 day ago
Poland sends more troops to Belarusian border
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    7 days ago
  2. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    3 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    7 days ago
  4. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    4 days ago
  5. Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?
    6 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    18 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    9 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss