Kosovo’s annual HICP inflation stands at 12.1% in January

Annual (blue) and monthly (red) HICP inflation rates. / Kosovo statistics office
By bne IntelliNews February 16, 2023

Kosovo’s harmonised consumer price (HICP) annual inflation in January stood at 12.1%, the same as in the previous month, the statistics office said on February 16.

Kosovo entered an inflationary cycle in February 2021 and the annual inflation rate reached double digits in March 2022, but the slowdown started last August.

Year on year, the inflation in January was caused mostly by higher electricity, gas and other fuel prices (20.2%) and food prices, which jumped 19.7% y/y.

The HICP increased by 0.9% month on month in January, after moving up by the same margin in December.

In 2022, the average inflation was 11.6%, up from 3.4% in 2021, mostly due to higher prices of food and energy due to the global crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

