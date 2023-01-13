Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video

Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
Recreational vehicles. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 13, 2023

It seems that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a former comedian, has not lost his sense of humour. Amidst the current debate on if Europe, and Germany in particular, should send tanks to Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence has released a light-hearted promotional video suggesting a solution: reclassify them as “recreational vehicles.”

The video gently chides Germany, which has been very reluctant to send its modern main battle tank the Leopard to Ukraine for fear of provoking a full-scale war between Russia and Nato.

Last week German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Berlin has no plans to send tanks to the conflict this year. This week Polish President Andrzej Duda said that Poland would supply some of its 250 Leopards to Kyiv during a summit held in Lviv, but Warsaw needs Berlin’s permission to do so, which is unlikely to be forthcoming.

Kyiv has also requested heavier vehicles such as the Leopards, which could be a game-changer in battles like that raging in Bakhmut at the moment.

Those calls have not been met, although the West is sending heavier armoured vehicles, but is stopping short of sending main battle tanks.

In the last week France and the US have said they would send “light tanks”, which are actually no more than armoured vehicles. Germany also announced last week it would provide Ukraine with Marder infantry fighting vehicles and the United States pledged Bradley fighting vehicles.

However, the UK has said it would send British-made Challenger 2 tanks, which if delivered, would be the first delivery of a western main battle tank to Ukraine.

Under increasing pressure to supply Ukraine with tanks, Scholz said on January 11 that Germany may send tanks, but needed to co-ordinate its actions with the US.

Scholz is under increasing pressure to act, but counters that Germany will “not go it alone” nor take any blame for provoking a wider conflict. Scholz said that any decision on sending Leopards to Ukraine must be done in co-ordination with the White House.

"Germany will always remain united with its friends and allies ... Anything else would be irresponsible in such a dangerous situation,” he said this week at an election campaign event.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

MOSCOW BLOG: President Duda says Poland will send Ukraine Leopard tanks, but don’t hold your breath

Poland’s Duda promises Ukraine Leopard tanks, Russia appoints Gerasimov as top general

Ukrainians continue "difficult" fight in Soledar, denying Russia's victory claims

News

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case

Russia recorded its first official case of the so-called Kraken subvariant of the Omicron variant of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Rospotrebnadzor state monitoring agency reported on January 12.

Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara

Swedish ambassador summoned as Turkey complains of soft response by Stockholm to Mussolini comparison.

Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark

Endures 2022 without IPO, fails to attract enough domestic and foreign capital.

Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies

Investigators probe money laundering, tax evasion, unjustified enrichment and bribery allegations.

Poland’s opposition lends PiS a helping hand in rule of law spat with EU

Reform to unlock vital EU funds passes first reading but could still fail because of constitutional obstacles and presidential veto.

Russia reports its first “kraken” coronavirus case
1 day ago
Sweden-based Kurdish group’s ‘execution’ video depicting Erdogan swinging from rope infuriates Ankara
2 days ago
Uzbekistan fights gloom as stock market fails to spark
2 days ago
Police raid on home of Mongolian rail official said to discover $2mn of cash in four currencies
2 days ago
Poland’s opposition lends PiS a helping hand in rule of law spat with EU
3 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    9 days ago
  2. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    6 days ago
  3. Kyiv chides Berlin with a humorous tank promotional video
    2 days ago
  4. BUCHAREST BLOG: What the Andrew Tate case says about corruption in Romania
    2 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Putin has lost this winter gas battle, but another energy crisis is ahead
    3 days ago
  1. Mortality rates from the Ukraine war are highest in Russia’s poorest regions
    9 days ago
  2. The copper shortage is getting real
    13 days ago
  3. Serbia reports massive cyberattack on interior ministry
    6 days ago
  4. Putin’s approval rating ends 2022 at 81%, boosted by support for the war in Ukraine
    13 days ago
  5. THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: Explaining the Austrian veto of Schengen membership for Romania and Bulgaria
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss