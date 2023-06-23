Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns

Kyrgyzstan: Russian rapper’s show cancelled over morality concerns
Morgenshtern in the recording studio. / Morgenshtern Instagram account
By Ayzirek Imanaliyeva for Eurasianet June 23, 2023

Plans to stage a concert by Russian rapper Morgenshtern in Kyrgyzstan have been shelved following a restraining order issued by the culture ministry.

Officials said that they acted to prevent the June 23 performance as they felt it would be in violation of laws banning content “aimed at propagandizing war, violence and cruelty, racial, ethnic and religious hostility, and pornography.”

The halt appears to also have been a response to outraged public sentiment in some quarters.

Management at Alga Fest, the event at which Morgenshtern was schedule to perform, said on their Instagram account that they had been inundated with messages calling for the concert to be cancelled. They also got death threats.

Eurasianet reached one of the people who contacted Alga Fest. The 25-year-old Bishkek resident, who requested anonymity, said he was prompted to send his message after looking up lyrics to Morgenshtern’s songs online. He cited two songs containing misogynistic and sexually violent imagery as the basis for his objections.

“I saw violence against women in his songs. This is not in line with our culture and mentality. What will happen tomorrow is that our youths will go and treat women the same way,” the man said.

MPs building a brand for themselves as morality mavens have likewise joined in the chorus. 

“You’re granting entry to Kyrgyzstan to people like him. He looks like a devil, with all those tattoos of devils all over his body,” Shailoobek Atazov said in parliament, addressing culture ministry officials before the restraining order was adopted. “All you need is money. But you have no need for Kyrgyzstan’s youth?”

Morgenshtern, whose full legal name is Alisher Morgenshtern, is enormously popular in his native Russia, but he has had trouble there too. In May 2022, the Russian authorities designated him a “foreign agent” on the grounds that he had engaged in political activity while receiving an income from sources overseas. The designation appears to have been in reprisal to the singer’s opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Morgenshtern is only the latest Russian artist to receive rough treatment in Kyrgyzstan. Earlier this month, the band Pornofilmy announced that their planned performance in the country had been cancelled following pressure from Kyrgyz security services.

On June 15, it was reported that Belarusian-Russian band Bi-2 had nixed the Kyrgyz leg of their Central Asia tour. Organisers claimed the cancellation was prompted by unspecified tax issues with their Kazakh partners. 

In May, the Russian justice ministry added the lead singer of Bi-2 to its list of so-called foreign agents, also apparently in response to his public statement opposing the Ukraine invasion.

Ayzirek Imanaliyeva is a journalist based in Bishkek.

This article first appeared on Eurasianet here.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Central Asia’s water crisis gaining rapid momentum, cities forced to introduce water rationing

Why China will likely stop short of having military assume an open role in Central Asia

‘Island of democracy’ Kyrgyzstan seen as succumbing to rise of Japarov’s nationalist populist regime

News

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency

Sofia hopes to get the green light to introduce the euro as a parallel currency as of January 2024, a year before the target date for entering the eurozone.

China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary

The leaked documents suggest that China will have the capacity to transport up to 2mn containers of chemical products to Europe annually with a fleet of 24,000 trains.

Lithium, copper and now titanium. Another headline breakthrough for Iran in world of minerals

Officials plan production of the silvery metal, prized for its unbeatable strength-to-density ratio, within nine months.

Bosnia’s Republika Srpska rejects Constitutional Court rulings in move towards secession

Bosnian Serb politicians vote to reject authority of state-level Constitutional Court and threaten to block country's EU accession.

Orban set to pick Hungary’s controversial justice minister for EU commissioner

Scandal-tainted Judit Varga likely to lead Fidesz EU parliamentary list next year, which could act as springboard to Commission nomination.

Bulgaria in talks with EU on introducing euro as parallel currency
9 hours ago
China reportedly to set up distribution base for chemicals in Hungary
20 hours ago
Lithium, copper and now titanium. Another headline breakthrough for Iran in world of minerals
1 day ago
Bosnia’s Republika Srpska rejects Constitutional Court rulings in move towards secession
1 day ago
Orban set to pick Hungary’s controversial justice minister for EU commissioner
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    7 days ago
  2. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    4 days ago
  3. BlackRock and JPMorgan will help Ukraine launch a recovery bank to raise hundreds of billions of reconstruction money
    8 days ago
  4. Bulgaria’s pro-Russian president pivots towards Nato after Wagner rebellion in Russia
    4 days ago
  5. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    12 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    7 days ago
  3. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    1 month ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss