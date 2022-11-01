Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession

Latvia becomes first EU country to enter recession
In September Latvia's total retail trade turnover rose by 1.8%. / bne IntelliNews
By Linas Jegelevicius in Vilnius November 1, 2022

Latvia has become the first EU country to enter recession in the current economic cycle, according to a flash estimate published by Latvia’s Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) on October 28.

Compared to the second quarter of 2022, GDP fell by 1.7% (according to seasonally and calendar adjusted data).This puts Latvia in technical recession (two consecutive quarters of q/q decline) following the 1% q/q fall in Q2 GDP.

Compared to the third quarter of 2021, gross domestic product (GDP) decreased by 0.6% (according to seasonally and calendar non-adjusted data), LSM.lv, a Latvian news website, reported on October 31.

Provisional estimates show that GDP was affected by a drop of 3.9% in producing sectors and a growth of 1.7% in services sectors.

However, the figures are subject to revision, and the precise volume of and changes in the GDP in the 3rd quarter of 2022 will be published on 30 November.

Separately, calendar-adjusted data (at constant prices) compiled by the Central Statistical Bureau (CSB) show that, compared to September 2021, in September 2022 total retail trade turnover rose by 1.8%. Retail trade both in food as well as in non-food products (except for retail sale of automotive fuel) increased by 1.8%, and turnover of retail sale of automotive fuel by 1.5%.

As compared to September 2021, the largest turnover rise was registered in retail sale of information and communication equipment in specialised stores (of 19.2%), retail sale of hardware, instruments, construction materials and sanitary equipment (9.9%) and retail sale of clothing, footwear and leather goods (7.3%). Turnover drop was registered in retail sale in stalls or markets (of 7.0%), retail sale of cosmetics and toiletries (5.2%) and non-specialised stores selling mainly non-food products (3.5%).

Total retail trade turnover at current prices increased by 21.5% (not taking into account the calendar influence). Compared to August, in September 2022, the total turnover of retail trade enterprises rose by 1.2%, according to seasonally adjusted data at constant prices, LSM.lv reported.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Belarus Corruption Watch: How two businessmen made billions from the “solvents scheme”

Lithuania divided over Ukraine's request for air defence systems

EU gas prices tumble in lull before the storm

News

EU announces €1bn in grants for Western Balkans, affirms support for enlargement

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and top EU officials stress commitment to bringing six Western Balkan countries into the EU.

Controls at the Czech-Slovak border could last until mid-December

Slovak Interior Minister Roman Mikulec has described Czech controls as breaching the Schengen Treaty, adding that Czechia is also breaching Europe’s readmission treaty.

Transnistria accuses Moldova of creating “humanitarian crisis”

Starved of gas by Gazprom, Moldova and breakaway Transnistria are competing for scarce energy resources — raising tensions between Chisinau and the separatist authorities.

Shocking videos of beatings go viral in seventh week of Iran protests, ‘national treasure’ professor released

Eighty-five year-old genetics researcher Dariush Farhoud among prominent people snatched by security forces.

Albanian PM slams UK for blaming Albanian migrants for its own failures

Prime Minister Edi Rama strongly criticised British politicians for “targeting Albanians” as scapegoats for the UK’s crime and border problems.

EU announces €1bn in grants for Western Balkans, affirms support for enlargement
6 minutes ago
Controls at the Czech-Slovak border could last until mid-December
15 hours ago
Transnistria accuses Moldova of creating “humanitarian crisis”
15 hours ago
Shocking videos of beatings go viral in seventh week of Iran protests, ‘national treasure’ professor released
23 hours ago
Albanian PM slams UK for blaming Albanian migrants for its own failures
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    2 days ago
  2. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    3 days ago
  3. Ukraine’s attack on Sevastopol is a world first
    3 days ago
  4. NEMETHY: Are we now seeing Peak Russia and Peak China?
    7 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago
  1. Ukraine's 63rd Brigade gears up for Kherson push
    2 days ago
  2. Truck bomb destroys part of Kerch bridge to Crimea
    26 days ago
  3. PANNIER: Russia’s two centuries of Central Asia dominance are over
    23 days ago
  4. Erdogan unveils the Togg, first made-in-Turkey EV
    3 days ago
  5. Poll shows Putin's popularity took hit in September but remained as high as 77%
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss