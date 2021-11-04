Latvia declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases

Latvia declares state of emergency after spike in COVID-19 cases
Less than 60% of Latvians are fully vaccinated, which is the fourth-worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.
By bne IntelliNews November 4, 2021

Latvia has declared a three-month state of emergency starting from November 8 following a spike in COVID-19 infections to record levels. 

A total of 2,347 new cases of the infection were added to Latvia's tally on November 4, according to the country’s Disease Prevention and Control Centre (SPKC). Of that number, 1,624 were unvaccinated persons, or persons not fully vaccinated, and 723 were fully vaccinated. The total number of cases detected since the start of the pandemic now stands at 226,860. Of 26,136 tests carried out in the past 24 hours, 9% were positive.

Under the new rules, masks are now obligatory in all buildings accessible by the general public and anyone employed in government must have a vaccine by November 15 at the latest. Unvaccinated people will only be allowed to shop for food and other essential items in designated stores and only shops considered essential will be allowed to open at weekends. All Latvians are being encouraged to work from home where possible.

Less than 60% of Latvians are fully vaccinated, which is the fourth-worst vaccination rate in the European Union after Bulgaria, Romania and Croatia.

On November 4, the Saeima, the Latvian parliament, supported amendments to the law which provide for the right of employers to fire employees who do not have an interoperable certificate of vaccination or recovery. 52 MPs voted for the amendments, 27 against, two abstained.

The employee is also entitled to resign without observing the one-month period in advance as stipulated by Labour Law.

Previously, the rules applied only to workers in healthcare, education, and social care, but now have been extended to all positions where there is contact with customers or where the employer deems a certificate to be necessary for other reasons.

Lithuania said on November 3 it is planning to send 201,200 doses of Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 to neighbouring Latvia.

“Latvia is currently in a very unfavorable situation in terms of vaccine quantities it has booked and the manufacturer's supply schedules, so [the country] has asked for help, so that they could balance their schedules,” the Lithuanian health minister Arunas Dulkys was quoted as saying.

The doses would be sent as humanitarian aid by November 19.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

bneGREEN: Coal dominates at COP26 as more countries join the clean transition

Lithuanian company Run Engineering accused of busting EU sanctions, to sue its Russian partner

THE VIEW FROM MITTELEUROPA: German traffic light coalition could worsen frictions with CEE

News

Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo

Parts of the Bosnian capital closed to traffic and dozens evacuated.

The Dutch Supreme Court overturns previous decision against the Kremlin awarding Yukos’ shareholders $50bn in damages

The battle between the Kremlin and former Russian oil company Yukos took a new twist on November 5 when the Dutch Supreme Court overturned a decision forcing the Russian government to pay a $50bn arbitration award to the former Yukos shareholders.

Open Balkan members to speed up free flow of goods and services

Albania, North Macedonia and Serbia previously committed to the free movement of goods and services, but officials say this isn't yet happening in practice.

Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April

Officials are considering new restrictions in both countries as fourth wave threatens health systems.

Turkey’s week of social media frenzy sucks in Erdogan, Syrians eating bananas and ‘hacked’ Israeli embassy

Thirty accused of tweeting disinformation about president’s health. Syrians face deportation. Israelis deny sharing video mocking Ankara’s lack of combat aircraft.

Heavy rain causes floods and blackouts in Sarajevo
5 hours ago
The Dutch Supreme Court overturns previous decision against the Kremlin awarding Yukos’ shareholders $50bn in damages
8 hours ago
Open Balkan members to speed up free flow of goods and services
14 hours ago
Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
15 hours ago
Turkey’s week of social media frenzy sucks in Erdogan, Syrians eating bananas and ‘hacked’ Israeli embassy
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    15 days ago
  2. Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
    4 days ago
  3. Erdogan reportedly pulls out of COP26 after security downgrade
    4 days ago
  4. Turkey now Ukraine’s top foreign investor, with already booming free trade set to grow further
    4 days ago
  5. Poland and Hungary report highest new COVID-19 cases since April
    15 hours ago
  1. Romania’s hospitals overwhelmed by devastating fourth wave of pandemic
    22 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Disinfo Napalm
    16 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    14 days ago
  4. Nearly everyone in Iran infected by coronavirus at some point concludes study
    15 days ago
  5. STOLYPIN: It isn’t the ‘Usual Suspect' who is really 'weaponising gas'
    25 days ago

Reports

Dismiss