Lavrov dismisses any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West at a fiery United Nations Security Council meeting

Lavrov dismisses any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West at a fiery United Nations Security Council meeting
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed out of hand any prospect of starting peace talks "backed by the West" to end the war in Ukraine at a UNSC meeting in New York. / bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews January 23, 2024

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov dismissed any Ukrainian peace plan supported by Kyiv and the West out of hand at a fiery United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting in New York on January 23.

“All of these formulas are a road to nowhere, and the sooner Washington, London, Paris and Brussels realise this the better for Ukraine and the West,” Lavrov said, reports AP, adding that the “crusade against Russia has already created new, clear, reputational and existential risks.” China's UN Ambassador Zhang Jun, also a member of the UNSC, supported Russia, warning that more global geopolitical chaos could worsen the already slowing global economy.

Lavrov claimed that Ukraine’s military efforts to counter Russia’s unprovoked attack 700 days ago are "a complete failure" and accused Ukraine and its Western allies of using peace plans as a delaying tactic to allow the continuation of the war and buy time to raise more money from “Western taxpayers.” Lavrov said that the Western-back proxy war in Ukraine was “incapable” of defeating or weakening Russia.

"It is quite obvious today to the overwhelming majority of unbiased experts that the key factor hindering the search for a peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis is the West's ongoing support for the Kyiv regime, despite its obvious agony and inability to achieve its assigned goal to inflict a strategic defeat to Russia or, as they have started saying recently, at least to weaken my country," Lavrov said at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the situation in Ukraine.

"The reality is that, despite the complete failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the battlefield, the Western patrons of the Kyiv regime continue to push it with maniacal persistence to continue the senseless military confrontation," the minister said. "This is done under false slogans that a collapse of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelenskiy's regime would supposedly pose an existential threat to Ukrainians, whom Russia wants to enslave. For those who have worked their way through the genesis of the Ukrainian crisis, it is obvious that there is not a shred of truth in these claims."

The US has officially halted both its financial and military aid to Ukraine after all the previous allocated resources were used up in January. Western financial and military aid from both the US and EU has become snarled in internal wrangling leaving the prospects for Ukraine’s ability to continue to defend itself this year uncertain.

Lavrov’s outburst provoked a strong response from US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood, who dismissed Lavrov's claims as "blatant disinformation" and pointed out that Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 initiated the conflict.

Wood criticised Russia's “imperialist designs” and said that the Kremon is seeking a total capitulation of Ukraine, a goal that is unacceptable to the international community.

Lavrov countered by criticising Western military aid to Ukraine, which prompted diplomats from over 40 countries to stand up and surround Ukraine's UN Ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya in a show of solidarity.

Ukraine's supporters condemned Russia's military support from Iran and North Korea in violation of UN sanctions on both those counties. The meeting highlighted calls for increased peace efforts. Several plans have been floated, including a 12-point Chinese peace plan that was introduced on the first anniversary of the start of the war last year. However, as that plan largely mirrored Russian claims to sovereignty over the four regions annexed by Russia in faked referenda last year as well as its claim to Crimea, Beijing’s plan has been largely dismissed as unworkable. At the same time Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy released his own 10-point peace plan at the G20 summit in November 2022 that calls for Russia to entirely exit Ukrainian territory before negotiations can start, which Moscow has also rejected out of hand.

A peace plan was agreed early in the war in March 2022, but was ultimately rejected by Zelenskiy after he was dissuaded by former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Lavrov has since rejected calls to restart peace talks, saying that Russia had already agreed to a ceasefire with Ukraine, but the deal was rejected, and the Kremlin sees no point in revisiting the topic.

China expressed concern about the global security threat posed by the ongoing war in Ukraine, occurring simultaneously with conflict in Gaza and the widening unrest in the Red Sea region. China urged “respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.” “We must spare no effort to stem the spillover of the [Ukraine] crisis at a time when the Palestinian-Israeli conflict drags on, and some hotspot issues are at the risk of flaring up,” Zhang said. “The world cannot afford to see further spreading of geopolitical clashes at the same time the global economy is slowing down.” Zhang called for the resumption of direct Russia-Ukraine negotiations and discussed the negative economic impacts of the Ukraine crisis and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. He urged influential countries to refrain from politicising the world economy and emphasised the importance of collaboration for global food, energy, and financial security.

However, Lavrov went to tell the UNSC that Moscow is “always ready to negotiate peace,” but went on to make it plain that Moscow would only negotiate on its own terms and claimed peace plans presented by Ukraine and its Western “masters” are “only used as cover to continue war and continue getting money from Western taxpayers.” Russia called the UNSC meeting to again sharply criticise Western military aid to Ukraine.

China was the third speaker from the 15-member council and Lavrov left immediately after Zhang spoke, giving his seat to a deputy. Lavrov didn’t hear Wood’s remarks, but he did hear Malta’s UN Ambassador Vanessa Frazier who echoed the US call for Russia to withdraw its forces and accused Moscow of violating its duty to maintain international peace and security, the Security Council’s primary mission.

“Today’s meeting is yet another attempt to justify the unjustifiable and seek to provide a narrative where the victim is the aggressor and the aggressor the victim,” Frazier said reports AP, decrying the killing of 10,200 Ukrainian civilians, including 575 children, and injuries to more than 19,300 others in Russian attacks since the war began, according to the UN human rights office.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden

German court rules Forbes allegations against billionaire Usmanov used to justify EU sanctions are false

OUTLOOK 2024 Russia

News

Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden

Bill ratifying accession now only needs Erdogan’s signature. Hungary the last country blocking Nordic country’s path into defence alliance.

MEPs call for EU to be reformed ahead of enlargement

Expanded EU with 35 members cannot function with the current rules, says report backed by European Parliament committees.

German court rules Forbes allegations against billionaire Usmanov used to justify EU sanctions are false

German court ruling calls grounds for EU sanctions on Usmanov into question The District Court of Hamburg has ruled that allegations made about Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov by Forbes US that were used to justify sanctions against him are false.

Poland's President Duda pardons two convicted officials from former PiS government

President Andrzej Duda escalated political tensions by pardoning ex-ministers Mariusz Kaminski and Maciej Wasik.

Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad condemns US sanctions, plans legal action

Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad has denounced Iran-linked sanctions imposed by the United States on the company and its CEO, claiming that the measures lack any substantial or moral evidence.

Turkey’s parliament backs Nato membership for Sweden
6 hours ago
MEPs call for EU to be reformed ahead of enlargement
6 hours ago
German court rules Forbes allegations against billionaire Usmanov used to justify EU sanctions are false
8 hours ago
Poland's President Duda pardons two convicted officials from former PiS government
9 hours ago
Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad condemns US sanctions, plans legal action
10 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Iranian-backed militants fired ballistic missiles for the first time in two years at a US base in Iraq
    2 days ago
  2. Iran vows revenge after Israeli attack on Damascus
    3 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: No, World War III is not on the horizon
    3 days ago
  4. Who was Peshraw Dizayee, the Kurdish businessman killed in the IRGC strikes?
    7 days ago
  5. Russia and China maintain grip on Kazakhstan’s uranium supply amid US and EU high reliance on it
    4 days ago
  1. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    5 months ago
  2. Top Ukrainian politician Oleksiy Arestovych gives seventh confirmation of Russia-Ukraine peace deal agreed in March 2022
    1 month ago
  3. Serbian opposition leader brutally beaten by secret services
    18 days ago
  4. Russian spring offensive could lead to war with Nato, according to German defence scenario
    8 days ago
  5. US warns Kyiv it will stop delivering badly needed Patriot missiles to Ukraine soon
    14 days ago

Reports

Dismiss