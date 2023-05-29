Lavrov makes surprise visit to Kenya as Moscow seeks support for Ukraine war

Lavrov makes surprise visit to Kenya as Moscow seeks support for Ukraine war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov / Russian Foreign Ministry
By John Muchira in Nairobi May 29, 2023

Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has arrived in Kenya for a previously unannounced working visit as Moscow intensifies its charm offensive in Africa to galvanise support for its war against Ukraine.

Lavrov, who has visited Africa four times since the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine, is expected to meet President William Ruto and other top Kenyan government officials with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and exploring areas of mutual cooperation.

“Happy to see Minister Lavrov in friendly Kenya,” the Russian Embassy in Nairobi tweeted on Monday, without elaborating on the agenda. “A very fruitful week for Russia-Kenya bilateral relations is ahead.”

Russia has been keen to re-establish its old Soviet ties with African states and buy influence on the continent as it presents itself as the alternative to perceived “self-interested” colonial powers, including the UK and US.

The visit by Lavrov comes a few days after a four-country tour to the continent by his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, who visited Morocco, Rwanda, Mozambique, and Ethiopia in a bid to deepen the bilateral relations.

Though Kenya continues to project a non-alignment stance on the Ukraine war, the East African nation sees Moscow as a key partner in trade and investment.

Russia was the fifth-biggest buyer of Kenyan tea before the war in Ukraine, which saw the value of exports drop by KES 1.1bn ($7.9mn). Kenya imports from Russia iron and steel, wheat, fertilisers, paper and board, copper and oil with the value of Kenya’s wheat and meslin imports alone estimated at KES 12.6bn ($106.3mn) in 2021.

Lavrov’s visit to Kenya comes just days after President Ruto delivered a keynote speech at the 3rd Pan-African Parliamentarians Summit on Climate Policy and Equity at which he argued for a permanent African seat on the UN Security Council for the continent and a greater role in global affairs.

The top Russian diplomat next heads to South Africa for a meeting of BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) expected to discuss the enlargement of the alliance.

The meeting is a precursor to a BRICS summit in August with South Africa as the host. Russian President Vladimir Putin could attend despite an International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant against him as the order lacks the backing of the UN Security Council, according to Zane Dangor, director-general of the Department of International Relations and Cooperation.

Meanwhile, A retinue of 19 countries (among them Saudi Arabia, Iran, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates) have applied to join the BRICS alliance, which is seeking to grow its influence.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

South Africa grants BRICs summit attendees diplomatic immunity, denies link to Putin's ICC arrest warrant

Washington sanctions Wagner Group’s head in Mali

News

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north

Kurti defiant in the face of strong criticism from Kosovo's Western allies.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president

Narrow victory of ruling party candidate could damage the coalition as the other two parties are unhappy about New Unity holding the presidency as well as the premiership.

Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says

Western countries haven't imposed sanctions on Russian fertiliser exports, but the Kremlin claims trade is hampered by difficulty processing payments, and obtaining vessels and insurance

Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP

Budget is based on optimistic forecast of 4% economic growth next year and includes halving of windfall taxes on banks, pharmaceutical companies and energy suppliers.

EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law

PiS government sparks yet another conflict with EU Commission, which says it "will not hesitate to take immediate action as necessary".

Kosovo’s PM Kurti defies US demands to withdraw special police from troubled north
11 hours ago
Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics elected president
17 hours ago
Russia set to soon send fertiliser to Nigeria for free, Lavrov says
18 hours ago
Hungarian government submits 2024 budget with deficit of 2.9% of GDP
1 day ago
EU and US criticise Poland’s Russia influence law
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko collapses a second time, hospitalised in Moscow
    3 days ago
  3. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  4. What really happened to Russia's reconnaissance ship in the Black Sea?
    3 days ago
  5. TURKISH ELECTION LIVE: Erdogan wins presidential run-off (As it happened)
    4 days ago
  1. Is Lukashenko dead?
    18 days ago
  2. COMMENT: The diamond industry is in crisis and Botswana is going rogue!
    6 days ago
  3. Belarus’ Lukashenko struck down by mystery illness in Moscow, rushed back to Belarus
    21 days ago
  4. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    23 days ago
  5. Meet the Russian partisans fighting back against Putin’s regime
    26 days ago

Reports

Dismiss