Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister

Leader of winning coalition Petr Fiala appointed new Czech prime minister
Petr Fiala says his incoming government is facing “the biggest crisis in the country’s modern history".
By bne IntelliNews November 29, 2021

Czech President Milos Zeman appointed Petr Fiala, the leader of the winning coalition SPOLU (Civic Democrats, Christian Democrats, TOP09),  as the new Czech Prime Minister in a postponed ceremony, initially planned for Friday November 26. Due to the president´s positive test for COVID-19, the ceremony was held under strict hygiene conditions behind a plexiglass wall at the president's country residence at Lany, outside Prague. The president communicated with Fiala through a microphone and speakers. 

The outgoing PM Andrej Babis congratulated Fiala on his appointment, adding that “it is good news that the president will complete talks with the new ministers by December 13, so I believe that a new government will be appointed in the same week”. Babis will retain executive authority until the government is appointed.

Zeman plans to start a series of meetings with all candidates on Monday, November 29 as he had planned before he was tested COVID-19 positive. He will receive candidates in alphabetical order and would like to finish the meetings and appoint a new government by mid-December. 

Fiala's appointment took place after a more than month-long stay of Zeman in Prague´s Central Military Hospital (UVN). He was admitted to the UVN on October 10, just after the general elections were held, with complications resulting from his chronic liver illness, the result of a lifetime of heavy drinking. On November 4, Zeman was transferred from an intensive care unit to a standard room.  On November 25, he was released from UVN; however he was immediately readmitted after testing positive for COVID-19. 

Zeman has had reservations about one of the candidates in Fiala´s cabinet, which is likely to be the Pirate candidate for the foreign minister, Jan Lipavsky, who is a thorn in the side of the pro-Russian and pro-Chinese president. After today's appointment, Fiala said that the president´s reservations remain. “I believe they can be dispelled by the talks with the candidates,” he said, adding that if this does not happen, he will deal with the situation once it comes but did not specify how.  

According to Fiala, his cabinet will have to deal with the coronavirus crisis, implement pension reform and changes in education, address the energy crisis and soaring inflation. This is “the biggest crisis in the country’s modern history", he said. 

He promised to reduce the budget deficit for 2022 under CZK300bn (€11.7bn), down from the current CZK377bn projected by the outgoing cabinet. Fiala also said his government will be pro-EU and pro-Nato, and will support cooperation within the Visegrad group.  

The first meeting is to be held with the leader of the Pirate Party Ivan Bartos, the candidate for the minister of regional development and digitization. "According to my information, it will take place on Monday in Lany  in the same form as the appointment of PM Petr Fiala today,” Bartos told the Czech News Agency.

“I want to discuss with the president the current crises in which the Czech Republic and its people find themselves and, of course, the visions and goals for the ministries for which Pirate ministers will be responsible in the new government," he added. 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

NEMETHY: The economic vulnerability of Central European economies

Concern mounts over new southern Africa coronavirus variant

Central Europe starts to lock down again

News

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”

The foreign ministries of China and Russia have slammed the selective invites to a US-sponsored “Summit for Democracy” slated for December that saw countries like Poland and India invited, but some EU allies and Nato members excluded.

More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told journalists at a press conference in that Kyiv had information suggesting a coup d'état was being planned in the coming months involving the country’s top oligarch and Ukraine’s richest man Rinat Akhmetov.

Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election

Central Election Commission accused of fraud with claims that votes were stolen during 40-minute malfunction of tabulation monitor.

Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia

Clashes with police as environmental activists protest against legal changes they say benefit foreign investors in polluting projects.

Bulgaria’s likely new ruling coalition to make relations with North Macedonia a priority

The progress of both North Macedonia and Albania towards EU accession is stalled because of Bulgaria’s veto on the start of accession negotiations with North Macedonia.

Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the US hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”
19 hours ago
More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
20 hours ago
Opposition parties in Kyrgyzstan reject preliminary results of parliamentary election
1 day ago
Weekend of protests against mining projects and pollution in Serbia
1 day ago
Bulgaria’s likely new ruling coalition to make relations with North Macedonia a priority
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    5 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    2 days ago
  4. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria confirms veto on start of EU membership talks with North Macedonia
    5 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    5 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    14 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    12 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    4 days ago

Reports

Dismiss