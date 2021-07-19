Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo blame each other for failed talks in Brussels

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo blame each other for failed talks in Brussels
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje July 19, 2021

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic held a tense meeting with Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti in Brussels on July 19 as part of the EU-mediated normalisation dialogue, with each side blaming each other for the failed talks.

Belgrade and Pristina have been engaged in an EU-mediated dialogue on the normalisation of their relations — required for either country to process towards EU accession — since 2011. The dialogue process stalled due to the February general election in Kosovo. Kurti’s left-wing nationalist Vetevendosje party, which won the election, is strongly against compromise with Serbia. 

This was the second Vucic-Kurti meeting in the framework of the normalisation dialogue. They held their first meeting in Brussels on June 15, but failed to make any progress. 

Vucic described the latest meeting with Kurti as even worse than the previous one in June.

“The meeting was difficult and it demonstrated very different approaches of the two parties to the normalisation of relations between Kosovo and Serbia. As a consequence, we achieved very little progress today,” EU special envoy for Serbia and Kosovo, Miroslav Lajcak, said in a statement following the meeting.

Lajcak added that several concrete proposals were discussed, but the only outcome of the meeting is that the dialogue will continue.

“The parties agreed that their chief negotiators would hold meetings on a monthly basis, facilitated by the EU, to address current issues and to prepare high-level meetings, when appropriate,” Lajcak said.

Vucic and Kurti will meet again in September.

Lajcak reiterated that the European future for Serbia and Kosovo depends on the normalisation of their relations and that EU expect both parties to work together to overcome the legacy of the past and solve all outstanding issues between them.

President Vucic was cited by Serbian news agency Tanjug as saying that instead of speaking about current issues, Kurti accused Serbia of committing three genocides against Albanians, with the first genocide taking place in 1878, and the last one in 1999.

“We are talking to irrational people,” Vucic was cited by Tanjug, adding that Pristina authorities “obviously want an atmosphere in which Serbs will feel threatened”.

According to Kosovan broadcaster RTK, Kurti proposed a six-point agreement, as a declaration of peace, but that it was ignored.

"It was rejected before it was read, which shows they are unwilling to reach an agreement," Kurti was cited as saying.

Vucic denied Kurti’s claims, adding that Serbia accepted three EU proposals without any changes, which were not accepted by the Kosovan side.

Vucic said that the dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina on technical issues will continue at the end of August.

“But all this means nothing if we cannot agree on one sentence — that both sides will refrain from provocative actions,” Vucic underlined, adding that it would have been better if the two politicians had not seen each other.

Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, following a war in 1998-99, which ended with Nato strikes on Serbia, but it is not recognised as a separate country.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kosovo’s annual inflation speeds up to 2.4% y/y in June

Western Balkans scrap roaming tariffs

YUGOSLAVIA 30 YEARS ON: Scaling back the state

News

Brussels approves Czech national recovery plan but warns about Babis' conflict of interest

€8bn in EU grants could be held up because of dispute over Prime Minister Andrej Babis' continuing control of his Agrofert holding.

Hungarian government caught off guard by spying revelations

Ruling party to boycott parliamentary committee meeting on its alleged use of Israeli software to spy on journalists and opposition politicians.

Romania’s PM bullish expectations may put fiscal consolidation at risk

Florin Citu says GDP growth could hit 10% in 2021 as he heads into party leadership campaign.

Russia shows tentative willingness to let US use Central Asia bases

Moscow wants to heavily constrain Washington's scope for action, however.

Azerbaijani journalist targeted with Pegasus spyware ‘ready to take fight to European courts’

Phone number of Sevinj Vaqifqizi one of 50,000 worldwide discovered on leaked database that appears to implicate a dozen governments.

Brussels approves Czech national recovery plan but warns about Babis' conflict of interest
13 hours ago
Hungarian government caught off guard by spying revelations
14 hours ago
Romania’s PM bullish expectations may put fiscal consolidation at risk
15 hours ago
Russia shows tentative willingness to let US use Central Asia bases
21 hours ago
Azerbaijani journalist targeted with Pegasus spyware ‘ready to take fight to European courts’
22 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Putin’s babies
    6 days ago
  2. DATACRUNCH: demographic disaster in Russia, but a catastrophe in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  4. US sweetens Iran’s path to restoring nuclear deal by unfreezing bank funds in Japan, Korea
    5 days ago
  5. John Kerry in Moscow to start climate change co-operation, Putin writes essay on Russia and Ukraine
    7 days ago
  1. Coronavirus vaccine tourism from Iran to Armenia explodes
    15 days ago
  2. Slovakia’s flying car makes history
    22 days ago
  3. Russia faces a stagnant decade of 1.5% GDP growth after the coronacrisis
    12 days ago
  4. STOLYPIN: Putin’s cybercrime challenge
    8 days ago
  5. Turkish lira coins worth less than scrap value
    18 days ago

Reports

Dismiss