Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands

Leaked letters show US budges on Russian demands
But where the US is willing to discuss the principle of the "indivisibility of security", Nato does not seem prepared to compromise on this.
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 2, 2022

The United States and Nato have sent Russia proposals for disarmament and trust-building measures which could de-escalate the Ukraine conflict, according to documents seen by Spanish daily newspaper El País.

While Nato continues to reject Russia’s key demand of ruling out further expansion to the east, it has offered Russia negotiations on disarmament agreements, including the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and the US-Russia Strategic Stability Dialogue, the documents show. Meanwhile, the US offered Russia an agreement whereby both sides “refrain from deploying offensive ground-launched missile systems and permanent forces with a combat mission in the territory of Ukraine.”

In response to concerns voiced by Russia surrounding the potential for Tomahawk cruise missiles to be housed in anti-missile shield bases in Romania and Bulgaria, Nato offered a “transparency mechanism” whereby both sides can verify the absence of long-range missiles in bases of their choice.

Russia had previously called for a written reply to its demands from the US and Nato. Russia’s own proposal for de-escalation included a draft of a hypothetical deal for Nato to sign.

Whereas the US’ response to Russia expressed a willingness to discuss the principle of the “indivisibility of security” (the notion that no states should be allowed to strengthen their security at the expense of other nations), Nato’s response indicated an unwillingness to compromise on this issue, according to El País.

Although the Kremlin hasn’t sent a written reply, it has reportedly urged the United States and Nato to unify their responses and for the latter to agree to discuss the “indivisibility of security”.

A call between US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Decmber 1 was reportedly described as “professional and fairly candid” by a senior State Department official. Lavrov reportedly argued that Russia’s demands on the matter had not yet been met.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe

NEO: Russia’s Melon Fashion Group turns quarter of employees into shareholders

“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine

News

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe

Russia has criticised America’s decision to deploy a further 2000 troops in Central and Eastern Europe, calling the move “destructive” and “unjustified”.

Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright

Streets are flooded with billboards depicting Marki-Zay as Mini-Me and Ferenc Gyurcsany as Dr. Evil, characters from the Austin Powers film series.

“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine

The Ukrainian government's exclusion of a veto for the Donbass region means that another one of Russia's demands for de-escalation has been dismissed, and even more will hinge on talks between officials in the coming weeks.

Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda

Confidential document may highlight clerical establishment’s concerns over potential social unrest boiling over due to Iran’s deteriorating economy.

Construction of EU-funded gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia begins

Pipeline to help diversify gas supplies to Serbia, which is currently dependent on imports of Russian gas.

Moscow accuses US of escalating as 2,000 more troops sent to Europe
7 hours ago
Warner Brothers blocks Fidesz attack video for breaching copyright
10 hours ago
“No special status” for Donbas, says Ukraine
10 hours ago
Iranian society described as in ‘state of explosion’ in apparent establishment text leaked to Radio Farda
18 hours ago
Construction of EU-funded gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Serbia begins
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  3. Ukraine – no war today, and probably none in future
    4 days ago
  4. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    3 days ago
  5. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    7 days ago
  2. Nazarbayev ousted from power, search for Kazakhstan’s vanished ‘Leader of the Nation’ centres on Switzerland, Russia and China
    27 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    24 days ago
  4. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    10 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss