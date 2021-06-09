Lithuania's central bank revokes Finolita Unio's license

Lithuania's central bank revokes Finolita Unio's license
The Bank of Lithuania concluded that Finolita Unio failed to adhere to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements.
By bne IntelliNews June 9, 2021

The central bank of Lithuania announced on June 8 it has terminated Lithuanian fintech company Finolita Unio's e-money payment institution license for its suspected involved in the German Wirecard fraud scandal.

As reported by bne IntelliNews, German prosecutors are looking at the role of Lithuanian payment company UAB Finolita Unio in channelling ca €100mn from Wirecard, a German payment provider, weeks before it collapsed.

Having completed its investigation that was started last autumn, the Bank of Lithuania has concluded that Finolita Unio failed to adhere to anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements.

"The investigation conducted by the Bank of Lithuania revealed that UAB Finolita Unio treated anti-money laundering and counter-terrorist financing requirements very formally and irresponsibly and made many severe infringements in this field," the central bank said in a statement.

The company failed to assess money laundering and terrorist financing risks of its customers, acted with negligence when establishing and checking identity of its customers and beneficial owners, failed to identify the nature of activities of legal entities, improperly monitored business relationships and operations of customers and failed to comply with the requirements related to the implementation of international financial sanctions and enforcement measures, the bank said.

Its decision to revoke the license means that the company will no longer be able to provide any financial services.

The Financial Times reported in May that German prosecutors suspected that Finolita Unio "was used to steal more than €100mn from Wirecard weeks before it collapsed".

According to the Financial Times, Singapore-based payments company Senjo Group, Finolita Unio's shareholder, and its sister companies had borrowed close to €350mn from Wirecard by the first quarter of 2020, including a €100mn loan to a subsidiary named Ocap in late March.

Finolita later stated that the company had separated its Singaporean shareholders from its activities. Even though the Singapore-based company remained a shareholder of Finolita, its non-proprietary rights had been handed over to Valnetas, the bankruptcy administrator of Lithuania's Snoras and Ukio Bankas. Finolita plans to appeal the Lithuanian central bank's decision

Wirecard's former CEO, COO, two board members, and other executives have been arrested or otherwise implicated in criminal proceedings. In June 2020 the company announced that €1.9bn in cash was missing. Munich prosecutors suspect that hundreds of millions of euros were siphoned off in the run-up to the insolvency.

 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity

COMMENT: CEE national recovery and resilience plans – the focus, the gaps and what comes next

Latvian annual inflation leapt to 2.6% in May

News

MPP's Khurelsukh wins landslide victory in Mongolia’s presidential election

Party now commands presidency as well as supermajority in parliament.

Russian court official rules Navalny organisation extremist, as protest support dies away

A Moscow court officially outlawed opposition activist Alexey Navalny’s organisation and branded it “extremist”, effectively putting it on a par with a terrorist organisation, on June 9.

Hungary’s central bank looks ready to start monetary tightening after CPI remains stubbornly over 5%

Rate rises could even begin this month, bank governor says, after MNB raises its forecast for average annual inflation to 3.8-3.9%.

US to impose sanctions against individuals who destabilise Western Balkans

Executive order signed by US President Joe Biden shows Washington's increased engagement and no tolerance for corruption in the Western Balkans.

International Crisis Group releases new field-researched report on Karabakh

ICG says the "fragility" of the ceasefire has already been highlighted by tensions that "flared in mid-May as Armenia and Azerbaijan disputed new positions established by Azerbaijani forces" close to their shared border.

MPP's Khurelsukh wins landslide victory in Mongolia’s presidential election
14 hours ago
Russian court official rules Navalny organisation extremist, as protest support dies away
14 hours ago
Hungary’s central bank looks ready to start monetary tightening after CPI remains stubbornly over 5%
14 hours ago
US to impose sanctions against individuals who destabilise Western Balkans
23 hours ago
International Crisis Group releases new field-researched report on Karabakh
23 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    7 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘possibly behind world’s first battlefield killing by autonomous combat drone’
    7 days ago
  3. Illegal organ transplant scandal revealed at Bulgarian VIP hospital
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    9 days ago
  5. Bulgarian businessman claims sexual assault video screened at PM's hunting lodge to intimidate him
    1 month ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    28 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    18 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    22 days ago
  5. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss