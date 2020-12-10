‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan

‘Lost hope’ on Turkey’s jobs market threatens Erdogan
Jobs are in short supply in Turkey. Analysts say the deficit is reaching crisis proportions.
By bne IntelIiNews December 10, 2020

A 122.5% year on year increase to 1.4mn in the number of people in Turkey who have reported that they’ve lost hope of finding employment points to a stark deterioration in Turkey’s job market caused by existing economic troubles severely exacerbated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

The latest official unemployment data, covering October, also showed 4.1mn people ready to work but not yet looking for jobs, marking an 84% y/y increase.

Economist Seyfettin Gursel of Istanbul’s Bahcesehir University was quoted by Bloomberg as saying the numbers were unprecedented. “There is another artificial situation in employment data since the [coronavirus crisis-period] ban on dismissals is masking about two million people who were sent on leave,” he said. “There is a risk that the bulk of them could be dismissed when the ban is lifted.”

The severity of the worsening jobs crisis is starting to pose a big threat to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP).

Pollster Murat Gezici, head of the Gezici Research Center, told Bloomberg: “A large part of the electorate is experiencing economic problems. Economic policies of the AKP party government appear to have received low marks.”

Erdogan ‘held responsible’

A Gezici survey in November showed combined support for the AKP and its ultra-nationalist ally MHP falling to 45.4%. Metropoll found in the same month that a third of respondents held Erdogan responsible for the deteriorating economy.

Unemployment among younger Turks now officially stands at 24.3%. Around four-fifths of those between the 18 and 27 say they don’t support the ruling coalition. That’s up from 76% in 2018 and 70% in 2015, Gezici said. The age group accounts for 16% of the electorate.

“The jobless ones are now defined as ‘home-youth’,” Gezici was further quoted as saying. “They are deeply frustrated as they’re unable to have their voices heard due to pressure and censorship.”

The Erdogan administration was hoping for a V-shaped rebound as the coronavirus crisis eased, but the crisis appears to have redoubled in Turkey in recent months, forcing the authorities to reintroduce weekend and nighttime lockdowns.

Drive for growth braked

The drive for growth, meanwhile, has been braked by Erdogan bowing to market pressure for elevated interest rates to offer some protection to the crisis-stricken Turkish lira and usher in a period in which the central bank can attempt to rebuild FX reserves devastated by a failed effort at protecting the currency.

Turkey’s next parliamentary and presidential elections are scheduled for 2023, but opposition parties, sensing the vulnerability of the Erdogan government in an increasingly crisis-infused atmosphere, are pushing to have them sooner.

The job retention programmes, including the ban on dismissals, have braked the build-up of official unemployment in the formal sector, with the rate edging down in August to October from the previous period to 12.7%, data released by the official statistics office TUIK on December 10 show. But the overall size of the workforce contracted 3.9% from a year ago, and with companies going bankrupt left, right and centre amid the global health emergency, analysts pay little regard to this headline figure.

In October, Turkish labour union DISK noted that while official unemployment in the three months to August stood at 4.23mn, the real figure, when including people covered by the layoff ban and those placed on short weeks, was 9.8mn in a country of 83mn.   

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Turkey portfolio inflows slow again, Turks still hoarding FX

BEYOND THE BOSPORUS: Pa! Sanctions, schmanctions!

AFC CAPITAL: Uzbekistan’s stock market re-rating has much further to run

News

Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise

Rule of law mechanism to remain but Budapest and Warsaw given guarantees that sanctions won't be used until the EU court decides whether they are in line with EU law.

Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin

While he remains free, Bishkek may struggle to negotiate for American aid.

Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed

The tender for the construction of the new nuclear unit at the Dukovany power plant in Czechia will be delayed to 2021, said the Minister of Industry and Trade Karel Havlicek.

Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president

Kosovo's parliament must elect a new president as Hashim Thaci stepped down after he was indicted for war crimes.

Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off

Croatian producers put over 200,000 Christmas trees on the market last year, but only 310 were exported, mainly to neighbouring Bosnia.

Poland and Hungary close in on EU budget compromise
15 hours ago
Washington sanctions Kyrgyzstan's behind-the-scenes kingpin
1 day ago
Expansion of Czechia's Dukovany nuclear power plant postponed
1 day ago
Kosovo heading towards snap election as party leaders disagree on new president
1 day ago
Croatians urged to buy local Christmas trees as exports fail to take off
1 day ago

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    2 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    10 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss