Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks

Mail.Ru buying spree: My.Games invests in 3 game studios in 3 weeks
Russia's LSE-listed Mail.ru Group has bought three gaming companies in three weeks
By East West Digital News in Moscow October 11, 2020

My.Games Venture Capital (MGVC), an investment firm affiliated to LSE-listed Mail.ru Group, has just acquired a majority stake in Russian game publisher Deus Craftreports Rusbase, as cited by East-West Digital News (EWDN).

MGVC intends to put up to $49.1mn to acquire 51.16% of the company, including an immediate payment of $14.1mn and potential additional payments totalling $35mn, depending on the Deus Craft’s further results. The company has set the goal to generate $15mn in monthly revenues in Q1 2021.

Registered in Cyprus, Deus Craft has more than 70 employees split between offices in Moscow, St. Petersburg and Novosibirsk. Its greatest hit so far has been Grand Hotel Mania, a game where you must show special abilities to build hotels for travellers who “want to take a break from the daily grind or do something fancy.” The move is coming just weeks after two previous deals. In mid-September, MGVC teamed up with Finland’s Aii Corporation to invest in a Hypemasters, a studio founded by a Russian team but headquartered in the USA. The deal amounted to some $5mn, according to media reports.

Last week MGVC announced an investment in Russian studio Reaction Games. The amount of the deal was not disclosed, but MGVC said it received “a minority stake with the option to buy a controlling stake.” Reaction Games was founded earlier this year as a mobile business unit of Alternativa Games, an established Russian game publisher (‘Tanki Online’). Reaction Games is currently launching ‘Days After,’ a mobile game about surviving in a zombie apocalypse, with support from MGVC.

MGVC (previously known as MRGV) is the investment arm of Mail.Ru’s international video games brand My.Games, launched in 2019 to run all the group’s gaming projects.

MGVC says it has “evaluated more than 1,000 partnership applications and closed 30 deals over the past three years, including consolidations for major studios like Bit.Games, Swag Masha, Panzerdog, BeIngame, and others.” These studios have become “leading revenue-generating titles for My.Games.” For example, Swag Masha has increased its revenue 1.7-fold since Q3 2019, with its game ‘Love Sick: Interactive Stories’ becoming a top-5 mobile title for My.Games as of Q2 2020.

-

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News, a partner of bne IntelliNews here

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Tech

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments

Several ministries of the Russian Federation, have backed the idea of launching experiments into driverless tram and ships

Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology

Commuters in Moscow will soon be able to take a ride on the metro with just a turn of their heads, as the Russian capital embraces next-generation facial payment technology

Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds

Russian sovereign wealth fund RDIF, China’s Tencent and Prosus (part of the Naspers Group), alongside other major strategic investors, have participated in Mail.Ru’s $600mn offering of global depository receipts (GDRs) and convertible bonds

US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia

iHerb, one of the most successful international e-commerce companies in Russia, is planning to invest some $100mn in this country in the next two years

Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’

Legislation allows regulators to remove content on platforms and demand that information on local users is stored in Turkey.

Russia to launch self-driving tram and vessel experiments
2 days ago
Moscow Metro to introduce facial payment technology
2 days ago
Naspers, Tencent and RDIF buy Mail.Ru’s GDRs and bonds
2 days ago
US health and beauty online giant iHerb plans to invest $100mn in Russia
2 days ago
Facebook ‘refusing compliance with Erdogan’s social media law’
5 days ago

Most Read

  1. Uzbekistan one of only two countries in Europe and Central Asia to put in positive economic growth this year says World Bank
    5 days ago
  2. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  3. Armenia could make Karabakh concessions if Azerbaijan does same says PM
    6 days ago
  4. Putin launches damage control, as Biden looks set to win US elections
    5 days ago
  5. Belarus is the template for Bishkek’s rapid revolution
    6 days ago
  1. Poland tightens restrictions in response to rising coronavirus cases
    13 days ago
  2. Belarus IT specialists develop software to identify OMON officers wearing masks
    18 days ago
  3. Iran denies allowing passage of weapons into Armenia after video emerges on social media
    14 days ago
  4. Armenia and Karabakh announce construction of third connecting highway
    4 months ago
  5. Capital forecasts 8 Turkish lira to dollar by year’s end
    20 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss