Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border

Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
Approximate frontlines at the time of the late 2020 ceasefire, with Azerbaijan's territorial gains during the war in red, the Lachin corridor under Russian peacekeepers in blue, and areas ceded by Armenia to Azerbaijan hashed. / VartanM, Kmusser, Solavirum, cc-by-sa 1.0.
By Cavid Aga in Baku September 12, 2022

Major exchanges of fire between Armenia and Azerbaijan broke out late on the evening of September 12 in a border region.

Azerbaijan accused Armenia of carrying out a large-scale provocation in the Dashkesan, Kalbajar and Lachin directions of the Azerbaijani-Armenian state border. Officials said there were casualties on the Azerbaijani side, but did not say how many.

The press secretary of Armenia’s Ministry of Defence, Aram Torosyan, wrote on his Facebook page that units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces began intensively shelling Armenian positions with large-calibre artillery guns in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk. Azerbaijani military drones were also in action, he said.

Since the end of the Second Nagorno-Karabakh War, or “44-Day War”, fought between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces between September and November 2020—and brought to an end by a Moscow-brokered ceasefire—there have been sporadic border clashes, provoking fears of a return to a larger confrontation. The clashes have occurred despite the deployment of Russian peacekeepers. After the exchanges began, the press office of the Armenian prime minister, Nikol Pashinyan, said Pashinyan spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone about the situation, and called for an adequate response from the international community.

Strikes by Azerbaijan, confirmed by Azerbaijani officials, were directed at multiple border areas of Armenia, particularly at military positions in Vardenis, Goris, Kapan and Jermuk. One resident of Goris told News.am that from 23:30 local time the sound of the firing of artillery pieces was heard in the city. He said that the attack was taking place in the Black Lake area. Residents also noticed military drones in the vicinity of Kornidzor.

Anna Grigoryan, an Armenian lawmaker of the Hayastan parliamentary group, wrote on her Facebook page that the Azerbaijani armed forces also launched an attack in the direction of Kapan, with drones again in evidence.

Azerbaijani defence officials also briefed that "in order to prevent the provocation of the armed forces of Armenia and military threats against the territory and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, and to ensure the safety of our military personnel, including civilian workers involved in infrastructure works in the territories of the Kalbajar and Lachin regions, decisive response measures are being taken by the units of the Azerbaijan Army deployed in this direction".

The officials said actions of Azerbaijan’s forces had led to deaths among Armenian soldiers, but did not disclose an estimate of how many.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

For Armenians, CSTO is missing in action

CAUCASUS BLOG: Azerbaijan knows that power is power

COMMENT: Armenia-Azerbaijan military escalation is a test for Russian status quo in the region

News

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast

GDP forecast revised from 3.2% to 9% as “expected negative effects of the war in Ukraine have not materialised so far”.

European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'

The report puts pressure on the European Commission not to compromise with Viktor Orban's radical rightwing regime by releasing currently frozen RRF and Cohesion Funds.

Nuclear power's share dropped to record low in OECD, but solar jumped to record highs thanks to hot summer

Germany’s decision to take its nuclear power plants offline, coupled with production problems with France’s NPPs, saw the share of nuclear power in the OECD countries year to date fall to its lowest level ever, but solar boomed.

EU extends oligarch sanctions list, but drops Zhirinovsky and Usmanov’s sister names

The EU extended its six-month sanctions against Russia and the leading oligarchs but dropped several names, including deceased Russian populist politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky, well as Saodat Narzieva, the sister of billionaire Alisher Usmanov.

North Macedonia takes another step towards EU accession despite domestic tensions

The EU's screening process with North Macedonia officially started, but there is persistent unhappiness within the country over concessions made to Bulgaria to unblock the accession process.

IMF makes huge revision to Georgian growth forecast
1 hour ago
European Parliament report names Hungary as 'hybrid regime of electoral autocracy'
4 hours ago
Nuclear power's share dropped to record low in OECD, but solar jumped to record highs thanks to hot summer
4 hours ago
EU extends oligarch sanctions list, but drops Zhirinovsky and Usmanov’s sister names
5 hours ago
North Macedonia takes another step towards EU accession despite domestic tensions
18 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    3 days ago
  2. Russians routed in Ukraine, but is Putin in danger of losing power?
    4 days ago
  3. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  4. bneGREEN: Europe pays what it takes to bring in LNG but still cannot get enough
    7 days ago
  5. Rising Turkey, Greece tensions part of ‘election agenda’ half of Turks tell pollster
    1 day ago
  1. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    29 days ago
  2. Major clashes break out along Azerbaijani-Armenian border
    3 days ago
  3. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    26 days ago
  4. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    1 month ago
  5. Zelenskiy tells Russian troops in Kherson to run for their lives as Ukraine mounts major counterattack
    16 days ago

Reports

Dismiss