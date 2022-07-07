McDonald's starts reopening in Kazakhstan after mystery closures

McDonald's starts reopening in Kazakhstan after mystery closures
By bne IntelliNews July 7, 2022

McDonald's fast food chain restaurants across Kazakhstan had to temporarily halt operations on July 5 due to “technical difficulties”, the company said in a statement following Kazakh social media users, mainly from the capital Nur-Sultan, posting about the sudden widespread closures of McDonald's restaurants online. 

The initially unexplained closures inevitably gave rise to intense speculation after the shutdown of McDonald's restaurants in neighbouring Russia following the invasion of Ukraine. 

However, this proved unfounded as McDonald's said on July 5 that it was working on bringing the restaurants — most of them in Nur-Sultan — back online. 

"Restaurants throughout the country were temporarily closed due to technical difficulties on the side of the fiscal data operator,"  the company said.

McDonald’s was a late entrant to Kazakhstan, opening the doors of its first restaurant in the capital Astana (now Nur-Sultan) March 2016 — years after fellow fast-food chains KFC and Burger King. 

Highlighting the significant of the prominent US chain’s arrival, Kazakh politicians from then president Nursultan Nazarbayev to Adilbek Dzhaksybekov, mayor of the capital city, paid visits to the debut outlet.

The franchise is run by Kazakh businessman Kairat Boranbayev, who has connections to Kazakhstan’s former first family.

Forbes magazine speculated earlier this year that McDonald's closed its doors in Russia, the network in Kazakhstan may experience difficulties, since the Kazakhstani restaurants received more than half of their products from suppliers from Russia.

McDonald’s was one of the iconic western brands that stopped sales in Russia on March 8, along wth PepsiCo, Coca-Cola and Starbucks.

The company announced the closure of its 847 restaurants, including its first location in central Moscow's Pushkin Square that in 1990 became a symbol of flourishing American capitalism in the failing Soviet Union. 

One of the local franchisees of the chain, Alexander Govor, later agreed to acquire the Russian business, and to develop it under a new brand. 

It was later reported that the Russian fast-food chain will replace the McDonald’s ‘M’ with a new logo. The new trademark is an M comprised of an orange circle and two sticks, intended to resemble a burger and fries.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order

Emerging markets see $4bn of outflows in June as global recession fears grow

bneGREEN: Has green energy had its day?

News

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint

MNB hikes its one-week deposit rate by 200 bps to 9.75%, and strongly hints it would raise the base rate at its next meeting on July 12.

Poland’s central bank delivers a surprisingly low interest hike amid recession fears

The National Bank of Poland increased its reference rate by 50bp to 6.5%, below market expectations for a hike of 75bp at least.

Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order

A Russian court ordered the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to suspend activity for 30 days after the Kazakh president pledged to help Europe restore its energy supplies.

Romanian exporters struggle to find port capacity amid flow of goods from Ukraine

The flow of merchandise through Romania’s Constanta Port has tripled since the war in Ukraine started, putting pressure on the capacity of the port that now is restricting the activity of Romanian exporters.

Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default

Ukraine’s state-owned oil and gas company is likely to default, leading many to speculate that Ukraine will default later this year as the government struggles to pay for the war.

Hungarian central bank scrambles to prop up sinking forint
4 hours ago
Poland’s central bank delivers a surprisingly low interest hike amid recession fears
8 hours ago
Kazakh president orders diversification of oil supply routes after Russia’s CPC suspension order
8 hours ago
Romanian exporters struggle to find port capacity amid flow of goods from Ukraine
9 hours ago
Ukraine is running out of money and Naftogaz is close to a bond default
17 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  2. As Turkey gets Biden backing for F-16s, Greece steals Erdogan thunder by moving for F-35s
    7 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Uzbekistan declares state of emergency in Karakalpakstan over Nukus protests
    5 days ago
  5. CENTRAL ASIA BLOG: Tashkent’s deadly miscalculation in Karakalpakstan
    3 days ago
  1. Death of China-to-Russia cargo transit routes means it’s all aboard for Kazakhstan
    12 days ago
  2. Putin lashes out at the West during his SPIEF keynote and prepares Russians for a long fight
    20 days ago
  3. Serbians turn against EU accession, pick Putin as favourite world leader
    8 days ago
  4. Russia’s manufacturing PMI in the black in June as the sanction shock starts to wear off
    7 days ago
  5. Lithuania braces for Russian retaliation over Kaliningrad sanctions
    15 days ago

Reports

Dismiss