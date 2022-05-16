McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK

McDonald’s to continue operating in Russia under new name – RBK
McDonald's is reportedly hoping to open the new restaurants as early as June. / Image: bne IntelliNews.
By bne intellinews May 16, 2022

Fast food chain McDonald’s is selling its Russian assets, but plans to continue operating in the country under a new brand, according to Russian business newspaper RBC.

RBK cites a source from the company saying that “All McDonald’s assets are being sold, but all employees are being kept on. There will be a new brand, a new chain of fast-food establishments which will be opened in the same places where McDonald’s used to work. We hope that the first restaurants will be opened in June.”

After an initial exodus from Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, some western companies are now eyeing options for re-entering the Russian market. All are under significant pressure to stay out of Russia, especially from western consumers.

The Russian government has sought to paint sanctions and corporate self-sanctioning as a minor obstacle. Officials have vowed to provide domestic alternatives to all popular western brands leaving the country, and there is a drive to encourage businesses to undertake import substitution and support Russian manufacturers.

News

End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated

Hundreds of injured Ukrainian troops were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol where they had been holed up for more than two months.

PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets

Czech financial group finally sells out to a group of investors led by Ivan Tyryshkin, chairman of the fintech SPB Exchange.

Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test

The Swiss defence ministry is compiling a report on the options for increasing Swiss security. One possible result is that the country will re-interpret its neutral status and move closer to Nato.

Critical TV director jailed in Georgia

Nika Gvaramia was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for causing damage to Rustavi-2 TV company while serving as director.

Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc

In front of Putin in Moscow, Belarusian dictator addresses counterparts from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Armenia.

End of siege of Azovstal is near as hundreds of wounded Ukrainian troops evacuated
6 hours ago
PPF agrees to sell Russian banking assets
10 hours ago
Switzerland inches towards Nato as neutrality is put to the test
11 hours ago
Critical TV director jailed in Georgia
17 hours ago
Lukashenko hits out at lack of unity shown by member nations of Russia-led military bloc
18 hours ago

Reports

