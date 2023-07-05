MEPs urge EU to sanction secessionist Bosnian Serb leader

MEPs urge EU to sanction secessionist Bosnian Serb leader
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia July 5, 2023

Three influential MEPs on July 5 urged the EU to impose sanctions on Milorad Dodik, the secessionist leader of Bosnia & Herzegovina’s Republika Srpska, saying he and his followers systematically undermine the country and its European future and put at risk the peace and stability.

Dodik has already been sanctioned by the US and the UK for his moves towards secession, but that did not stop him from raising political tensions by urging Republika Srpska’s parliament to adopt legislation on the non-recognition of the authority and acts of the state-level constitutional court and of the international community’s high representative Christian Schmidt.

Bosnia comprises two autonomous entities – the Muslim-Croat Federation and Republika Srpska. Each of them has its own institutions and there are also state-level bodies.

In a joint statement, the chair of the European Parliament’s Committee on Foreign Affairs David McAllister, standing rapporteur for Bosnia Paulo Rangel and the chair of the European Parliament’s delegation for relations with Bosnia and Kosovo, Romeo Franz, condemned Republika Srpska’s move and backed Schmidt’s decision to use his Bonn powers to annul the legislation.

“We can no longer allow a brazen secessionist and his followers, including in the entity parliament, to systematically undermine the country and its future within Europe and put at risk peace and stability. We owe it to Bosnia & Herzegovina, its citizens, the region and ourselves,” the MEPs wrote.

The three MEPs said that the EU’s credibility is at stake and that the bloc cannot just verbally align with Schmidt but has to back him with its own initiatives.

“[I]n light of the utterly provocative reactions of President Dodik and other leading Republika Srpska officials to these decisions, additional action by the European Union is urgently needed. The European Parliament has repeatedly called on the Council to move beyond verbal statements and take specific, targeted action against those who continue to deliberately and systematically undermine Bosnia and Herzegovina's constitutional and territorial order in words and deeds. It is high time for the EU and its member states to finally impose targeted sanctions on Milorad Dodik - who is already under US and UK sanctions - and his allies, if necessary on a bilateral level,” they added.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Balkans lift otherwise gloomy Emerging Europe outlook for 2023

High representative annuls separatist laws adopted by Bosnian Serbs

EC launches new financial package for Western Balkans worth €2.1bn

News

Little or no rule of law progress in Poland, Commission says in new report

Some progress only took place in “ensuring functional independence of the prosecution service from the government” and on “improving the framework in which the ombudsperson operates”.

Romania's Hidroelectrica valued at €9.4bn in historic IPO

Long-awaited IPO of Romanian hydropower major was the biggest in the history of the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

China drew nuclear red line for Russia in Ukraine

During the face-to-face meeting in March Xi delivered a warning to Putin. Since then, Chinese officials have privately taken credit for convincing the Russian president to back down from his veiled threats of using a nuclear weapon against Ukraine.

European Commission criticises Hungary for shortcomings in latest annual report on rule of law

Commission says 'lack of a robust track record of investigations of corruption allegations concerning high-level officials and their immediate circle remains a serious concern'.

Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies

Inflation is near the 10% threshold now – and much earlier than expected – as price growth surprisingly eased to just 11.5% y/y in June.

Little or no rule of law progress in Poland, Commission says in new report
14 hours ago
Romania's Hidroelectrica valued at €9.4bn in historic IPO
14 hours ago
China drew nuclear red line for Russia in Ukraine
14 hours ago
European Commission criticises Hungary for shortcomings in latest annual report on rule of law
15 hours ago
Polish rate setters set to hold in July as talk of monetary easing intensifies
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  2. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    16 days ago
  3. Ukraine security service arrests Russian sleeper agent connected to Kramatorsk cafe attack
    7 days ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  5. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    15 days ago
  1. Georgian officials attack McDonald's over "LGBT propaganda" in Happy Meal
    20 days ago
  2. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    15 days ago
  3. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    1 month ago
  4. Ukraine’s population crashes to 29mn
    1 month ago
  5. WAGNER MUTINY LIVE: latest news on Prigozhin’s insurrection
    12 days ago

Reports

Dismiss