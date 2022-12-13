Mercedes plans to build €1.3bn e-van factory in Poland

Mercedes plans to build €1.3bn e-van factory in Poland
Mercedes' eSprinter van. / Mercedes
By Wojciech Kosc in Warsaw December 13, 2022

Mercedes-Benz Group announced plans on December 12 to build an electric van factory in southern Poland in an investment worth €1.3bn.

The plant will employ an estimated 2,500 people, Mercedes representatives said, speaking at a press conference alongside Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. The factory will be Mercedes’ first to build only electric vans in what the head of the company’s vans division Mathias Geisen called a “step towards emissions-free mobility”.

The investment proves that Poland no longer needs to compete with other countries on labour costs alone, PM Morawiecki said. 

“We now want high-quality work,” Morawiecki said, adding that the quality of the Mercedes brand will meet the "quality of Polish engineers, project managers, and employees”.

The factory will be located in Jawor, southwestern Poland, where Mercedes already operates facilities producing petrol and diesel engines as well as batteries for electric vehicles.

The factory is expected to start production in 2025.

Poland has long been an attractive location for car manufacturers, though it has tended to lag behind its neighbours in the region. Only in recent years have brands like Volkswagen or Stellantis (the new name of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Peugeot, which merged in 2020)  begun production in Poland.

Poland also has ambitions to make its own electric cars.

In November, Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, China’s leading privately-owned automotive technology group, signed an agreement to become a technology partner of ElectroMobility Poland (EMP), an electric vehicle manufacturer backed by the Polish government.

EMP plans to develop multiple electric models for its Izera e-car using the Chinese company’s modular platform.

 

 

 

 

 

Poland and Hungary chart different roads to accessing EU funds

Ninth package of sanctions on Russia bogged down in debate

IMF: Riding the global debt rollercoaster

News

Tehran courts sentence 400 anti-regime protesters to prison terms of up to 10 years

Israeli security source, meanwhile, says the “deep change Iran is undergoing will not necessarily result in a revolution and regime change”, but is “real”.

Poland and Hungary chart different roads to accessing EU funds

Poland has its Cohesion Funds approved, while part of Hungary's is frozen, but both will have to meet conditions to get recovery funds released.

EU ministers agree to grant Bosnia candidate status

Decision made amid increased emphasis on enlargement following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

EU ambassadors reach megadeal on global minimum tax, Ukraine aid and Hungary’s RRF funds

The deal will help Hungary fill its yawning budget deficit and should steady the forint, the EU's worst performing currency this year.

Ninth package of sanctions on Russia bogged down in debate

Debate of what should go into the EU’s ninth package of sanctions is bogged down in disagreement. EU foreign ministers met on December 12 to think up more measures to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine, but could not agree on how best to do this.

