MERRY XMAS & HAPPY NEW YEAR - no service until Jan 2

Dear Readers,
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year!
bne and bna are breaking up for our annual Christmas holiday. We will continue to cover major events over the holiday period as they happen, but the daily service will resume on January 2.
It’s been an awful year full of crisis and pain. Here’s hoping for a return to peace in 2023.
In the meantime, best wishes to you and your family from the staff of bne IntelliNews!
Best wishes
Ben Aris
Editor in chief
