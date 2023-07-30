Ministers from North Macedonia’s junior ruling party resign to pave way for constitutional changes

Ministers from North Macedonia’s junior ruling party resign to pave way for constitutional changes
Skopje has to include ethnic Bulgarians in its constitution as a condition for progressing towards EU accession.
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje July 30, 2023

Ministers and government officials from the Democratic Union for Integration (DUI), a junior coalition partner in North Macedonia's government led by the Social Democrats, tendered their resignations amid the crisis over EU-required constitutional amendments.

The changes concern the inclusion of ethnic Bulgarians in the constitution, as demanded by Bulgaria as a condition for North Macedonia to advance towards EU accession. 

The readiness of the DUI to leave the government was initially disclosed by Foreign Minister, Bujar Osmani, immediately after a leadership meeting between PM Dimitar Kovacevski and opposition VMRO-DPMNE's leader, Hristijan Mickoski, which took place at the beginning of June.

The resignations have been officially confirmed through social media. The written resignation letters have been submitted to Kovacevski, DUI's leader Ali Ahmeti confirmed.

However, resignations will only be executed upon the agreement to and subsequent vote in favour of the constitutional amendments in the parliament by VMRO-DPMNE, which strongly opposes the changes.

In a letter addressed to Kovacevski, Ahmeti stated: "We, the ministers and government officials from the ranks of the DUI, are resigning from the positions we currently hold. The resignations, are automatically effective at the moment when the opposition votes for the constitutional amendments."

The letter also shed light on the critical phase North Macedonia finds itself in, particularly considering the challenges faced in the EU integration process.

As a junior coalition partner, DUI holds seven ministers in key positions.

Following the resignation announcement, VMRO-DPMNE welcomed the decision, said the resignations had to be irrevocable and called for snap elections.

"It is significant that after 20 years in power, DUI is now prepared to transition into opposition, where they can be held accountable for any alleged crimes and have an opportunity to prove their innocence. This paves the way for swift elections, as any further delays or political maneuvering at the expense of the state and the citizens' future would be counterproductive," VMRO-DPMNE said in a statement.

Bulgaria had previously vetoed North Macedonia's EU accession due to concerns related to language, history and culture. However, Bulgaria lifted its veto, leading to the first intergovernmental conference taking place in July 2022. The start of EU accession talks, marked by the second intergovernmental conference, depends on North Macedonia's ability to meet Bulgaria's demands.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

North Macedonia’s industrial output up 3.7% y/y in June

Storms follow heatwaves to batter Southeast Europe’s crops

Fears Russian war in Ukraine to increase illicit financial flows in Western Balkans

News

Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC-N) naval forces are conducting exercises near three disputed islands in the Persian Gulf under the wargame title “Shahid (Martyr) Eshaq Dara.”

South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL

TVEL provides consumed nuclear fuel for Russian and international nuclear power plants (NPPs). One of every six nuclear reactors in the world operates on fuel manufactured by the ROSATOM unit.

Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project

A $13bn project to build a gas pipeline connecting giant gas fields in Nigeria to Europe is threatened by the recent coup d'état in Niger.

French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky

Deal valued at €2bn involves the sale of 100% of Atos’ Tech Foundations.

PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&

e& to pay €2.15bn for stake of 50% plus one share in PPF Telecom assets in Bulgaria, Hungary, Serbia and Slovakia.

Iran’s IRGC naval wargame kicks off near disputed Persian Gulf islands
6 hours ago
South Africa's NECSA agrees to cooperate with Russian nuclear fuel company TVEL
8 hours ago
Niger coup threatens Nigeria-Morocco 30bcm gas pipeline project
11 hours ago
French IT company Atos close to finalising talks with Czech oligarch Kretinsky
13 hours ago
PPF announces cooperation with Emirates’ e&
13 hours ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  2. Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border
    5 days ago
  3. Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative
    5 days ago
  4. Karabakh blockade reaches critical point as food supplies run low
    2 days ago
  5. Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation
    3 days ago
  1. BlackRock launches Ukraine Development Fund together with the Ukrainian government
    2 months ago
  2. Russia has declined South Africa's request for President Putin to stay away from BRICS Summit, says Pretoria
    16 days ago
  3. Wildfires strike Croatia's Dubrovnik region
    7 days ago
  4. Bulgaria and Romania reportedly to be admitted to Schengen in two phases from October 2023
    1 month ago
  5. Estonia becomes first Baltic state to legalise same-sex marriage
    1 month ago

Reports

Dismiss