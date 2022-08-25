Ministers warn Bulgaria risks losing billions of dollars in arbitrage against Gazprom

Ministers warn Bulgaria risks losing billions of dollars in arbitrage against Gazprom
Russia's Gazprom suspended gas exports to Bulgaria in April after Sofia refused to make payment in rubles.
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia August 25, 2022

Bulgaria could lose billions of dollars in an arbitration case against Russian Gazprom, caretaker Energy Minister Rossen Hristov said on August 25.

Gazprom stopped deliveries to Bulgaria at the end of April, after the country refused to pay in rubles and despite having a contract until the end of 2022.

Hristov’s statement comes after the government decided to start negotiations with the Russian company on renewed supplies, and amid mass protests against that decision. It was backed by his colleague, caretaker Defence Minister Dimitar Stoyanov.

The energy minister said that the contract with Gazprom includes a “take or pay” option, under which the country is obliged to buy at least 80% of the annual amount of gas. Hristov said that the country has used 1bn cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas since the beginning of the year and could be forced to pay for another 1.4bcm.

“Therefore, if we do not use the remaining quantity it is possible that we go to arbitration with the potential possibility to lose billions,” he said as quoted in a statement.

This was pointed out as one more reason for the caretaker government of Gulub Donev to seek resumption of the deliveries.

Hristov also said the price of Gazprom’s gas was close to that of the gas sold by Azerbaijan and is 50% lower compared to that of the liquified natural gas (LNG) the country could have acquired from the US. 

However, experts say that it was Gazprom that stopped fulfilling its obligations under the contract with Bulgaria and the country has reasons to file an arbitration case against the Russian company and win the case. Moreover, if Bulgaria starts talks with Gazprom on the renewal of deliveries, the country would lose its possibility to win an arbitration case.

Thousands protested against the government’s plan to turn to Moscow for gas in the evening of August 24. The third #GaZwithme protest, the largest so far, demands the government to give up talks with Gazprom, accusing it of national treason.

Earlier in August, Hristov said the talks with Gazprom are inevitable, after the government decided to give up buying six tankers of US LNG agreed by the previous government of Kiril Petkov. Donev’s cabinet claimed it was unable to secure slots for unloading the tankers but experts argued that Greece had been offering such slots.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Russia blamed for wave of hacker attacks in Southeast Europe

Romanians least likely in the EU to read news online

Bulgarian politicians split over Russia gas imports ahead of snap election

News

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign

SaS will leave the three-party coalition on Wednesday, depriving the cabinet led by Prime Minister Eduard Heger of its majority.

Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares

Royal Mail's largest shareholder looks set to increase its shareholding above 25%, triggering enquiry under new National Security and Investment Act.

Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia

Turkey has made gains in areas including trade, tourism and real estate and has doubled imports of Russian oil since declining to join sanctions response to Ukraine invasion.

Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds

On August 23, Belarus’ First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov told state Belarusian media that the government did not consider it an urgent matter to look for a new paying agent for Belarus’ Eurobonds.

Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right

President Aleksandar Vucic says Belgrade was under heavy pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel Europe's biggest Pride event.

Slovakia faces minority cabinet as SaS party set to resign
7 hours ago
Billionaires Kretinsky and Tkac face UK security scrutiny over Royal Mail shares
9 hours ago
Turkish finance minister says it's ‘meaningless’ to worry over US warning on business with sanctioned Russia
16 hours ago
Belarus in no rush to find a new paying agent for its Eurobonds
1 day ago
Serbia cancels EuroPride parade under pressure from religious right
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago
  2. Kazakhstan poised for rare earth boom
    6 days ago
  3. Zuzana Caputova sworn in as Slovakia's first female president
    3 years ago
  4. Lukashenko wants to ”punish” Lithuania
    6 days ago
  5. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  1. Population decline to take Emerging Europe back to the early 20th century
    17 days ago
  2. LONG READ: Is Russia’s economy headed for 'economic oblivion', as a report from Yale says?
    21 days ago
  3. End of Vienna talks means US, Iran political approvals now needed to revive nuclear deal
    20 days ago
  4. Suspected Ukrainian attacks force closure of Crimean bridge connected to Russia
    12 days ago
  5. Tajikistan’s unprecedented GBAO crackdown threatens a centuries-old culture
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss