Moldova hikes refinancing rate to 12.5% amid bleaker inflation outlook

Moldova hikes refinancing rate to 12.5% amid bleaker inflation outlook
By bne IntelliNews March 16, 2022

The National Bank of Moldova (BNM) decided to increase the refinancing rate by another 2pp to 12.5% on March 15, one month after a similar rate hike one month earlier.

The BNM noted the significant deterioration of the inflation outlook compared to the latest forecast in February, The decision aims to alleviate inflationary pressures, anchor inflationary expectations, protect the deposits and savings of the population.

At the same time, the decision is aimed at tempering the effects associated with the crisis in the region from the perspective of reducing pressures on the depreciation of the national currency due to increasing current account deficits and trade balance and is aimed at reducing capital inflows.

It was the seventh rate hike by the BNM since mid-2021 when the policy rate was still at 2.65%, amid moderate (3.2% y/y) inflation.

Headline inflation surged to 18.5% in February, though, and the central bank said in February that it expected it to remain above 20% during the second half of the year.

BNM noted that “the risks and uncertainties at global, regional and national levels generated by the conflict in the region are rising” and concludes that the economic outlook for the country in the context of these events is precarious.

Under the pressure of an “unprecedented situation”, the national economy is subject to structural changes.

As regards inflation,  the escalation of the situation in the region which has led to a sharp acceleration in oil and natural gas prices, possible distortions in supply chains and increased demand outlines the risk of a sharp positive deviation in both the short-term inflation forecast (first quarter of 2022) and the medium-term inflation forecast.

As regards the broader macroeconomic outlook, the BNM sees the medium-term evolutionary trajectory of GDP being affected by the risks and uncertainties associated with the situation in the region, mainly determined by the duration and magnitude of the war and possible escalations. It identified the impact on increasing the consumption of the population due to refugees on the one hand and the contraction of remittances on the other.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Polish CPI growth eases to 8.5% y/y in February before war bites

Slovak inflation in February posts highest growth since December 2003

Bulgaria’s inflation hits new peak of 10% y/y in February

News

Ukraine, Russia appear to be close to agreeing on a 15-point a peace deal

Ukraine took a step closer to peace with Russia after outlining a detailed of a 15-point peace deal, the Financial Times reported on March 16, citing several sources briefed on the progress of the talks.

Two detained British-Iranian dual nationals leave Tehran

The two had spent several years in prison and under house arrest as part of a bilateral dispute over a debt dating back to the time of the Shah.

UniCredit conducts 'urgent review' of Russian exit

Italian lender says it faces losses of more than €7.4bn if its entire Russian business were wiped out.

Poland’s Kaczynski voices idea of peacekeeping mission in Ukraine

Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Czechia’s PM Petr Fiala, and the Slovenian PM Janez Jansa are the first foreign leaders to travel to Ukraine during the war.

Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package

The European Union has approved and enacted a fourth sanctions package against Russia for the military invasion of Ukraine, which includes an import ban on steel.

Ukraine, Russia appear to be close to agreeing on a 15-point a peace deal
8 hours ago
Two detained British-Iranian dual nationals leave Tehran
16 hours ago
UniCredit conducts 'urgent review' of Russian exit
19 hours ago
Poland’s Kaczynski voices idea of peacekeeping mission in Ukraine
23 hours ago
Russian steel imports banned in EU's fourth sanctions package
1 day ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    4 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  3. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago
  4. Russo-Ukraine peace negotiations turn on the “worst possible acceptable deal”
    1 day ago
  5. Russia strikes back with counter sanctions in an escalating economic war, banning commodity exports for the rest of 2022
    8 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    4 days ago
  2. Gazprom shares collapse by 97% in London, market cap falls to just $250mn
    14 days ago
  3. Moldova tightens security after explosions heard close to Russia-backed Transnistria
    20 days ago
  4. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    5 days ago
  5. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    8 days ago

Reports

Dismiss