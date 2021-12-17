Moldova’s foreign trade gap widens by 26% in 12 months to October

By bne IntelliNews December 17, 2021

Moldova’s foreign trade gap in the 12-month period to October 2021 has widened by 26.4% y/y and by 19.2% compared to the 12-month period to October 2019, to €3.24bn (nearly 30% of GDP), according to calculations based on the data released by the statistics bureau BNS.

Exports increased by 12.4% y/y and contracted by 0.4% compared to the pre-crisis 12-month period to October 2019. In absolute terms, Moldova’s exports were €2.46bn in the 12-month period to October 2021.

Exports to the European Union rose slower than the average, by 4.6% y/y, but they still account for nearly two-thirds of total: 62.5%, or €1.53bn.

Imports rose faster, by 19% y/y and 9.9% compared to the pre-crisis period. In absolute terms, the imports in the most recent 12-month period to October 2021 were €5.71bn.

