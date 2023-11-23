Moldova’s foreign trade returning to normal after energy price shock

Moldova’s foreign trade returning to normal after energy price shock
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews November 23, 2023

The trade deficit of Moldova increased by 7% y/y to $4.83bn (€4.53bn) in the 12-month period to September 2023, slightly below the $4.88bn recorded in 2022.

Moldova’s foreign trade (chart) was severely impacted by the political conflict with Russia, which abandoned the preferential prices starting in Q4 2021 after Maia Sandu won the presidential election. Moldova paid the price of political independence in the form of more expensive gas purchased from Russia and from the free market, but eventually, it achieved relative energy independence — or at least escaped the dependence on Russian gas.

These developments surfaced in a peak in imports of mineral fuels (chart), which were in the range of $400mn-600mn per quarter for six consecutive quarters. But they returned under $300mn in Q2 and Q3 of 2023, compared to an average of $200mn during the preferential prices regime applied by Russia. For Moldova, this 50% hike is an important increase in its energy bill, even if manageable with the support of external development partners.

Speaking of the non-energy trade balance, Moldova maintains a significant deficit financed mainly from wage remittances.

The non-energy trade deficit in the 12-month period to September 2023 was $3.11bn or 20.4% of GDP, down from the 22.1% ratio in September 2019 before the energy conflict with Russia.

Separately, the energy bill more than doubled from 4.5% of GDP in 2019 to 9.6% as of September 2023. However, the energy bill in Q2-Q3 of 2023 was only 2.3% of GDP, as the country’s energy trader Energocom gained experience in operating on foreign markets and more importantly is no longer under time pressure.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Moldova halved natural gas consumption since 2021

Ukraine EU accession talks will be "difficult", European Council President Michel says

INTERVIEW: Green transition must be a just transition, says EBRD chief economist

Data

Romania slashed one fifth of coal use in less than two years

High prices depressed domestic demand for electricity, allowing Romania to cut the amount of coal burnt in power plants.

Moldova halved natural gas consumption since 2021

High gas prices after political tensions with Russia resulted in the renegotiation of Moldova’s contract with Gazprom forced Moldovan companies and households to slash consumption.

Croatians still unconvinced of benefits of euro adoption

Population of newest Eurozone member Croatia are least enthusiastic about European single currency.

Turkey beats market expectations with another 500bp rate hike

Benchmark now stands at 40% versus 8.5% at the start of the tightening cycle in June.

Polish retail sales return to growth in October

Polish retail sales expanded 2.8% year on year in constant prices in October (chart), after falling 0.3% y/y the preceding month, the statistics office GUS said on November 22.

Romania slashed one fifth of coal use in less than two years
1 day ago
Moldova halved natural gas consumption since 2021
1 day ago
Croatians still unconvinced of benefits of euro adoption
1 day ago
Turkey beats market expectations with another 500bp rate hike
2 days ago
Polish retail sales return to growth in October
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. US in dire climate straits, government report says
    10 days ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. Turkey again spikes wheels of Sweden’s Nato bid
    2 days ago
  5. Denmark to police sanction-busting Russian tankers leaving the Baltic Sea?
    5 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    25 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    1 month ago
  3. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    3 months ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    1 month ago
  5. After one year of operations, Russia’s McDonald’s replacement already more successful than original, owner reveals
    5 months ago

Reports

Dismiss