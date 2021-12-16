Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3

Moldova’s GDP up 8.3% y/y in Q3
By bne IntelliNews December 16, 2021

The Moldovan economy grew by 8.3% y/y in the third quarter of this year slowing down from the 21.5% y/y growth in the previous quarter, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (BNS).

In nominal terms, the quarter’s GDP was MDL69.8bn (€3.5bn).

In January-September 2021, GDP amounted to a nominal value of MDL174.1bn. 

In real terms, Moldova’s economy expanded by 10.3% in January-September, fully reversing the 8.2% y/y contraction in the same period last year.

Economic growth in Q3 was mainly influenced by the better situation in agriculture, where gross value added (GVA) increased by 28.6% (contributing to GDP growth by 3.9pp) and a share of 16.7% to GDP formation. This was particularly driven by the year's rich harvest.

At the same time, the sector of services to households increased by 3.5% y/y.

In financial and insurance activities the increase was 6%, in real estate transactions 0.9%, and in information and communications only 3.4%.

In contrast, the construction sector (9.7% of total GVA formation) contracted by 9.1% y/y in terms of GVA.

In terms of utilisation, GDP growth in the third quarter of 2021 final consumption of households (contributing 9.1pp to GDP growth), increased by 11.9% y/y, accounting for 79.1% of GDP.

Russia's CBR hikes key rate to 8.5%, as inflation trends at double the target

The Central Bank of Russia has resolved to hike the key refinancing interest rate by an aggressive step of 100 basis points from 7.5% to 8.5% at the last policy board meeting of 2021 on December 17.

Moldova’s foreign trade gap widens by 26% in 12 months to October

Compared to two years ago, before the pandemic, exports were down 0.4% and imports up 9.9%.

Poland’s inflation climbs 1pp to 7.8% y/y in November

Surging consumer prices have so far pushed the National Bank of Poland to raise interest rates three times.

Montenegro’s economy posts strong 25.8% y/y growth in 3Q21

Montenegro's economy is now recovering from the deepest contraction across emerging Europe last year.

Bulgaria prepares to freeze utility prices as inflation reaches 10-year high

Bulgaria’s consumer prices increased by 7.3% y/y in November, accelerating from 6% a month earlier.

