Montenegro’s new government places €750mn Eurobond

By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia December 10, 2020

Montenegro’s new government, which took office on December 7, has placed a €750mn Eurobond on international markets, Portalanalitika.me reported on December 10 quoting Finance Minister Milojko Spajic.

Spajic commented that the country has been “saved from bankruptcy” with the Eurobond issue. Montenegro is already highly indebted with the public debt reaching around 80% of GDP as of end-September.

“We went on November 23 [to meet] the [former] finance minister and his team who were very cooperative and honest. We saw what the situation was and for two days took this decision. Since November 25 we started preparations to issue the bonds,” Portalanalitika.me quoted Spajic as saying.

“Montenegro got today an economic future. Mass layoffs, wage and pension reductions and other scenarios that were envisaged for the new government were avoided in the best way for Montenegro. Money was secured for repayment of unfavourable credits and for investment in our growth and recovery,” Spajic wrote on Twitter.

The Eurobond carries a 2.875% coupon. The demand was almost €3bn, Spajic said. The government, finance ministry and central bank have not yet released further details of the offering.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

Mass events to mourn Montenegro’s Metropolitan Amfilohije raise fears of new COVID-19 spike

Thousands of people attended the funeral of the head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro, Metropolitan Amfilohije, on November 1 in the Cathedral Church in Podgorica. Although ... more

Montenegro’s new ruling majority elects parliament speaker, nominates PM

Montenegro’s new ruling coalition elected one of its political leaders, Aleksa Becic, as parliament speaker, and nominated one of its members, professor Zdravko Krivokapic, as the next prime ... more

Russia denies interfering in Montenegrin election

Russia has denied accusations of interfering in Montenegro’s general election on August 30 when a coalition led by pro-Russian Democratic Front gained enough votes to be able to form a coalition ... more

Most Read

  1. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  2. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  3. ING: Russia de-dollarising
    2 days ago
  4. Turkey hits Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok with second round of fines
    6 days ago
  5. The Snapback: Russia and EM markets see massive inflows
    4 days ago
  1. Bulgaria to impose lockdown to slow down coronavirus spread
    17 days ago
  2. Azerbaijan’s Aliyev calls on Armenia, Russia, Turkey and Iran to assist in creating Nakhchivan land corridor
    9 days ago
  3. Prominent Orban ally who drafted Hungary's new constitution on an iPad retires from politics
    10 days ago
  4. Russian internet guru Pavel Durov cancels the TON blockchain project
    6 months ago
  5. Who emerge as the real winners from the bloody Nagorno-Karabakh conflict?
    29 days ago

Selected articles from our premium news/views wire IntelliNews Pro

Login to IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Reports

Dismiss