Montenegro’s tourist arrivals almost double y/y in October

By bne IntelliNews December 2, 2022

The number of tourists in Montenegro stood at 91,263 in November, nearly twice as high as the 45,665 visitors a year earlier, statistics office data showed.

Montenegrin Tourism Minister Goran Djurovic has projected that the country could record a better summer season than in 2019 despite the Russian war in Ukraine. However, so far the numbers have been below expectations. Prime Minister Dritan Abazovic has warned that the number of foreign tourists during the summer season in the country was lower than anticipated due to the significantly increased prices at hotels and restaurants.

Tourism is a key industry for the Montenegrin economy, contributing around a quarter to its GDP. In 2020, it was severely hit by the coronacrisis. Last year, the industry recovered better than expected but could not reach the pre-crisis levels. Expectations for this year were rather cautious as visitors from Russia and Ukraine make up a significant share of foreign tourists.

The statistics office reported that foreign tourist arrivals totalled 81,884 in the tenth month of the year.

Tourists’ overnight stays stood at 268,002, up from 139,633 a year ago. Foreign tourist overnights amounted 236,469.

Most tourists visited seaside resorts in October (83.3%), followed by the capital Podgorica (11.7%), mountain resorts (2.7%) and other sites (2.4%).

In 2020, tourist arrivals shrank 87% y/y, while overnight stays collapsed by 83.3% y/y. Most tourists came from Russia (22%), Serbia (20.3%) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (15.3%). In 2021, the sector recovered better than expected, with arrivals rising to 1.67mn and overnights reaching nearly 10mn. Most visitors came from Serbia (32.6%), Bosnia and Herzegovina (12.9%), Russia (12.1) and Ukraine (9.2%).

Russian composite output stagnates as services PMI contracts in November

Despite the sharp improvement of the Russia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI) seen in November, continued contraction in the services sector has kept the composite output stagnating in the reporting month.

Global wage growth fails to beat inflation for the first time in 20 years

The global inflation crisis paired with lacklustre economic growth and an outlook clouded by uncertainties have led to a decline in real wages around the world, a new report published by the International Labour Organization (ILO) has found.

Fuel sales prop up Hungary’s retail sector in October

Annualised Hungarian retail sales growth slowed to 0.6% in October from 3% in the previous month.

Turkey's official inflation weakens for first time in year and a half, dips to 84%

ENAG inflation research group says it fell to 171% from 185%.

Kazakh manufacturing PMI signals renewed growth in November

Severe supply chain disruption continued, however, with muted rates of improvement across the sector.

