Monthly inflation in Uzbekistan slows to 1%

Consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan rose 1.04% m/m in October, the statistical agency reports. Annual inflation at the end of October was 8.98% y/y, slightly down compared to September.

Food prices climbed more slowly in October, rising by 1.3%, significantly less than in September. Since January, food prices have risen by 6.9%.

The largest increases in October by segment were in fruits (6.5%) and dairy products (3.2%). Big rises were recorded in the price of eggs (more than 10%), cucumbers and bell peppers (about 25%) and tomatoes (77%).

The cost of transport services for the month increased by 2.7%, mainly due to motor transport (3.5%). At the same time, air transportation again fell slightly (-0.4%).