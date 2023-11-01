Monthly inflation in Uzbekistan slows to 1%

By bne IntelliNews November 1, 2023

Consumer price inflation in Uzbekistan rose 1.04% m/m in October, the statistical agency reports. Annual inflation at the end of October was 8.98% y/y, slightly down compared to September.

Food prices climbed more slowly in October, rising by 1.3%, significantly less than in September. Since January, food prices have risen by 6.9%.

The largest increases in October by segment were in fruits (6.5%) and dairy products (3.2%). Big rises were recorded in the price of eggs (more than 10%), cucumbers and bell peppers (about 25%) and tomatoes (77%).

The cost of transport services for the month increased by 2.7%, mainly due to motor transport (3.5%). At the same time, air transportation again fell slightly (-0.4%).

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Articles

SCO Transport Forum hears plans for Russia—Caspian Sea—Turkmenistan—Uzbekistan—Kyrgyzstan corridor

A multimodal transport corridor running from Russia to Kyrgyzstan via a route that crosses the Caspian Sea, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was on November 1 outlined at the first ... more

Uzbekistan to privatise drinking and sewage water supply

The Uzbek government is planning to gradually privatise drinking and sewage water supply, the press service of the justice ministry has reported. According to a corresponding presidential decree, ... more

Bishkek adamant China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway will be built, but remains short of a few billion dollars

Though Kyrgyz officials keep assuring sceptics that the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan (CKU) railway—a two-decade-old “dream”—will be built, Bishkek remains short of the few billion dollars it ... more

Follow Us On

Most Read

  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Kremlin bats away Turkey proposal to build alternative to UN
    2 days ago
  4. McDonald’s Turkey sends million dollars to Gaza amid outcry over McDonald’s Israel's free meals for soldiers
    11 days ago
  5. Turkey accused of bombing critical civilian infrastructure in Syria during October drone blitz
    7 days ago
  1. Oil continues to flow to Israel via Turkey despite Erdogan’s vehement speeches on plight of Gaza
    3 days ago
  2. Former German leader Schroeder divulges more detail on thwarted Russia-Ukraine peace deal
    10 days ago
  3. Eurostat data confirms Romania surpasses Hungary in GDP per capita on a PPP basis
    21 days ago
  4. Russia overtakes Germany to become fifth biggest economy in the world in GDP on a PPP basis
    2 months ago
  5. Report says Turkey sent away head of Hamas’ political bureau
    11 days ago

Reports

Dismiss