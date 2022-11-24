More than 80 Ukrainian Web3 startups raise $1bn over the past four years

While Ukraine ranks third worldwide in the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index, Web3 startups with roots in this country raised nearly $1bn in investments over the past four years, East West Digital News reports.

This and other interesting facts and numbers are contained in a report just published by Hypra, a Lisbon-based Web3 fund with a Ukrainian team.

According to this report:

More than 80 Ukrainian or Ukrainian-founded Web3 startups were launched over the p&ast four years;

10 Ukrainian funds invest in blockchain projects and crypto (including TA Ventures, Roosh Ventures, SID Fund, ZBS Capital and Hypra itself);

Some 50 Ukrainian blockchain development companies serve clients worldwide.

Hypra also shares a map of the Ukrainian blockchain ecosystem, and lists the top 15 Web3 companies with Ukrainian roots by valuation.

$25mn in smart money for Web3 startups

Launched in March 2022, Hypra claims to have already raised over $25mn.

The fund’s team aims to help Web3 entrepreneurs “efficiently set up operational processes, create dream teams” and “build massive future businesses.”

Hypra’s support also may involve “ready-to-work [in-house] blockchain development teams”

In July 2022, Hypra invested $500,000 in EvaCodes, a blockchain development service company based in Kyiv.

