More than half of North Macedonia’s banks start providing green loans

More than half of North Macedonia’s banks start providing green loans
By Valentina Dimitrievska in Skopje June 9, 2021

More than a half of North Macedonia’s banks have launched activities to approve green loans to households and the corporate sector, the central bank said on June 9, citing the results of a survey.

The survey on banks’ business activities and operating risks in 2021 was conducted in the first quarter of 2021.

Green loans account for up to 10% of the total loan portfolio in most of the commercial banks, the central bank said. Some of the banks have also developed a system of identifying environmentally sustainable projects.

In the corporate sector, the green loans were mainly provided to the manufacturing industry, followed by the electricity, gas supply, steam and air conditioning sector as well as transport and storage with a small share of loans provided to construction firms.

According to the survey, banks said that their main challenges during the COVID-19 crisis included difficulties in operations and the sale of products and services to existing and gaining new clients, as well as the delay of planned project activities.

Most of the commercial banks expect to continue supporting small and medium-sized companies via loans, which will also contribute to the economic recovery. They also plans to increase the share of green loans.

In terms of financial results, banks generally have favourable expectations for 2021, despite the uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

North Macedonia’s banks posted a pre-tax profit of nearly MKD2bn (€32.5mn) at the end of March 2021, up from MKD1.1bn in the same period of 2020.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Public banks’ share in Turkey’s domestic bonds at record high

Central bank says 50% of Romanian bank loans bear climate change risk

Lithuania's central bank revokes Finolita Unio's license

bneGREEN

Central bank says 50% of Romanian bank loans bear climate change risk

Central bank official warns over banks' climate risk, saying 25.4% of non-government credits finance polluting businesses.

bneGREEN: IEA calls for $1 trillion of annual investment into clean energy in developing economies

Private finance is crucial if emerging economies are not to be left behind in the race to net zero, the IEA warns.

ING: The corporate premium in green finance

There is a cost saving to issuing Green. It varies according to circumstances, but the baseline assumption now is for green yields to be below vanilla ones; not by much, but it's persistent enough.

BneGREEN: Energy Storage develops a low-cost, long-duration energy storage unit based on mineral salts, not lithium batteries

Australian energy storage specialist, Energy Storage, has unveiled its next generation low-cost, long-duration, energy storage unit that the company says offers the same sort of performance as hydro, but is completely mobile.

Russia to make Far North region of Murmansk a green-tech testing ground

Russia’s Far North region of Murmansk will become a testing ground for “green” technologies as the Kremlin starts to ramp up its efforts to tackle the climate crisis after a slow start.

Central bank says 50% of Romanian bank loans bear climate change risk
14 hours ago
bneGREEN: IEA calls for $1 trillion of annual investment into clean energy in developing economies
21 hours ago
ING: The corporate premium in green finance
1 day ago
BneGREEN: Energy Storage develops a low-cost, long-duration energy storage unit based on mineral salts, not lithium batteries
2 days ago
Russia to make Far North region of Murmansk a green-tech testing ground
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. Belarus' economy will collapse without Russia's help
    7 days ago
  2. Turkey ‘possibly behind world’s first battlefield killing by autonomous combat drone’
    7 days ago
  3. Illegal organ transplant scandal revealed at Bulgarian VIP hospital
    6 days ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    9 days ago
  5. Bulgarian businessman claims sexual assault video screened at PM's hunting lodge to intimidate him
    1 month ago
  1. Azerbaijani forces 'advance 3 km into Armenia'
    28 days ago
  2. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  3. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    18 days ago
  4. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    22 days ago
  5. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    9 days ago

Reports

Dismiss