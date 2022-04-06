Naspers’ OLX no longer involved in operations of Russian subsidiary Avito

Naspers’ OLX no longer involved in operations of Russian subsidiary Avito
Russia’s leading classifieds platform Avito, owned by Africa's Naspers, is going it alone and will operate as an independent Russian business.
By East West Digital News in Moscow April 6, 2022

Avito, Russia’s leading classifieds platform (a subsidiary of OLX Group, owned by Naspers affiliate Prosus), will operate as an independent Russian business, reports East-West Digital News (EWDN).

“We can confirm OLX Group has taken a decision to cease all involvement in its Russian operations. The separation process is underway which will decouple the companies into two independent entities. Avito will operate as an independent Russian entity run by a local management team, and governed by its own board of directors. Prosus will have no day-to-day involvement in the operations of the business and will neither invest further nor seek to benefit economically from the interest in Avito in these circumstances.” Prosus statement in late March.

International success story in Russia

Launched in 2007 by Swedish entrepreneurs Filip Engelbert and Jonas Nordlander, Avito quickly asserted its leadership in Russia. The company was backed by a bevy of international investors, including Vostok Nafta Investment (now rebranded to Vostok New Ventures) and Kinnevik.

In 2015, Naspers acquired a controlling stake in Avito, marking one of Europe’s largest startup exits at that time. The South African group offered $1.2bn to increase its stake from 17.4% to 67.9%.

In 2019, the South African group took full control of the company, valuing it at $3.85bn – up from $2.7bn in 2015.

In November 2021, according to Similarweb, Avito became the world’s most visited classified ads website with some 280mn visits monthly.

Company revenues reached $313mn in 2020, according to data cited by ReviewBolt.

 

This article first appeared in East-West Digital News (EWDN), a bne IntelliNews partner publication.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Yandex delivery and mobility activities stopped or threatened in US, UK, France, Latvia, Estonia

ISTANBUL BLOG: Indications Saudi ruler MbS wants end of Khashoggi trial as pre-requisite for Erdogan meeting

FPRI BMB Ukraine: the war will be televised

Tech

Yandex delivery and mobility activities stopped or threatened in US, UK, France, Latvia, Estonia

Yandex, the Russian digital giant whose Nasdaq stock trading has been suspended since February 28, laid off over two dozen US-based workers last month.

Yandex speaks out on approach to data

Yandex has responded to questions about the security of user data after it was criticised for storing user data on servers in Russia. The company directed its detractors to publicly available information on its data use, saying it is transparent.

Court orders Unicredit Bank Banja Luka to pay €130mn compensation to cryptocurrency miner

Verdict issued in largest cryptocurrency dispute in Europe after failure of Bitminer Factory's project to mine cryptocurrencies in the Bosnian town of Gradiska.

Ultrafast grocer Yango Deli considers options for European operations

A spokesperson for Yango Deli said that the company has "received a considerable amount of interest in our business" in London, whereas it plans to gradually wind down operations at its Paris unit.

FPRI BMB Ukraine: the war will be televised

Cybersecurity experts expected Russian forces to take out at least some Ukrainian phone lines and internet services as part of a ground invasion. This didn’t happen, which means the whole world has live access to the war's progress.

Yandex delivery and mobility activities stopped or threatened in US, UK, France, Latvia, Estonia
12 hours ago
Yandex speaks out on approach to data
5 days ago
Court orders Unicredit Bank Banja Luka to pay €130mn compensation to cryptocurrency miner
5 days ago
Ultrafast grocer Yango Deli considers options for European operations
6 days ago
FPRI BMB Ukraine: the war will be televised
6 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Ruble firms to the dollar, but the exchange rates are not real
    6 days ago
  2. COMMENT: Russia’s military campaign in Ukraine moves into 'Phase 2'
    2 days ago
  3. Ukrainian civilians massacred in Kyiv suburb of Bucha by retreating Russian forces
    3 days ago
  4. Does Putin have cancer?
    1 day ago
  5. Russia reportedly mulling uranium export ban
    5 days ago
  1. COMMENT: Eastern Ukraine is close to falling, but Putin now needs a peace, fast
    25 days ago
  2. Former German Chancellor Schroeder meets with Putin in Moscow to call for peace in Ukraine
    26 days ago
  3. G7 refuses Russian demand for its gas to be paid in rubles
    8 days ago
  4. Russia's Chechen speartip in Ukraine
    29 days ago
  5. Ukraine blows up bridge to Transnistria after Tiraspol reasserts its independence
    30 days ago

Reports

Dismiss