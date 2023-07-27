Nato warns Russia poses escalation risks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea economic zone

Nato warns Russia poses escalation risks in Bulgaria’s Black Sea economic zone
Russia’s new warning area in the Black Sea is within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone. / Nasa
By Denitsa Koseva in Sofia July 27, 2023

Russia’s new warning area in the Black Sea is within Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone and poses new risks for miscalculations and escalation, Nato said in a statement following a meeting of the Nato-Ukraine Council.

Russia has pulled out of the agreement on transportation of Ukrainian grain and warned that any commercial ship in certain Black Sea areas would be considered as a threat and transporting weapons.

Russia’s warning also creates serious impediments to the freedom of navigation, Nato warned.

“Russia bears full responsibility for its dangerous and escalatory actions in the Black Sea region. Russia must stop weaponising hunger, and threatening the world’s most vulnerable people with food instability. Russia’s actions also pose substantial risks to the stability of the Black Sea region, which is of strategic importance to Nato. Allies are stepping up support to Ukraine and increasing our vigilance. We remain ready to defend every inch of Allied territory from any aggression,” Nato’s Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said in the statement.

In response to Russian actions, Nato is stepping up surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, including with maritime patrol aircraft and drones.

“Since last year, in response to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Nato has significantly increased its presence in the region, including with two new multinational battlegroups in Bulgaria and Romania,” the statement noted.

Nato and Ukraine strongly condemned Russia’s decision to withdraw from the Black Sea grain deal and its “deliberate attempts to stop Ukraine’s agricultural exports on which hundreds of millions of people worldwide depend”.

Turkey is trying to restore the agreement with Moscow but so far without success.

Putin at 2023 Africa-Russia summit: Wiping debts, donating grain and boosting co-operation

Russia and Africa can work together to protect national sovereignty and put an end to colonialism, Russian President Vladimir Putin told African delegates at the 2023 Africa-Russia summit in St. Petersburg.

Ukraine advances in Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk: Is the main stage of the counter-offensive underway?

Is the main stage of Ukraine’s counter-offensive underway? Ukraine made noticeable advancements on July 26 and 27 along three fronts in the Western Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, with the bulk of troops deployed in the south-east.

Putin to send six African countries grain “free of charge”, refuses to rejoin Black Sea Grain Initiative

Putin stated that Russia had the ability to “fill in the gap left by the withdrawal of the Ukrainian grain from the global market, either by selling its grain or by transferring it for free to the neediest countries in Africa”.

Sunwoda to set up EV battery plant in Hungary with €1.5bn investment

Hungary ranks fourth globally in electric vehicle battery production, and is set to move up to second place.

Poland says it is ready to “isolate” Belarus to protect border

Poland has been eyeing the 418-kilometre-long border with Belarus with extra vigilance since the relocation of the Wagner mercenary group from Russia.

