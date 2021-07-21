Natural disasters caused €80mn of damage to Croatian agriculture in 2021

Natural disasters have caused damages worth HRK600mn (€80mn) to Croatia’s agricultural sector in 2021 so far, showed a report released by the national chamber of agriculture HPK on July 21.

The damage was caused by a variety of natural disasters, including frost, hailstorms and recent floods. The two devastating earthquakes that hit Croatia in March and December 2020 also affected the agricultural sector.

“Climate change is obviously increasingly affecting our sector, and it is making producers of fruits and vegetables in the EU increasingly concerned. They expect the European Commission to speed up its mechanisms and tools for the allocation and disbursement of aid for this type of farming which is increasingly exposed to climate change,” Branimir Markota of the HPK said in a press release on the report.

The report added that pests are also having an increasing impact on the production of fruits and vegetables.

According to HPK, the fall in production could lead to an increase in prices in 2021. However, this is likely to be at least partly offset by the negative impacts of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which led to reduced consumption as a consequence of the lower number of tourists.