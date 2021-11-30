NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market

NEO: Samolet launches ecosystem for Russian real estate market
Russian real estate developer Samolet Group is trying to create a real estate ecosystem that covers finding, buying and renting real estate, right down to fixtures, fittings and furniture.
By NEO November 30, 2021

Russian real estate developer Samolet Group has launched a digital platform that enables customers to handle all their property-related needs in one place, as companies across industries develop their online ecosystems.  

The new platform saves customers time by integrating options to perform various functions related to real estate – from finding, renting or buying an apartment to purchasing furniture, scheduling repairs and setting up property insurance.  

Samolet developed the service to assist customers during what is often a stressful and time-consuming period, said managing director Dmitry Volkov at the company’s investor presentation. According to Volkov, this new ‘timeback’ approach brings a new level of service to the industry that harnesses advanced technology to put the customer first.  

The platform features its own registration centre and uses predictive sales analytics that enable customers to secure mortgage approval and make real estate transactions fully online. One in four Samolet customers currently close a transaction without visiting a company office, Volkov said.  

To offer a furnishing and repair service, Samolet purchased the startup Rerooms earlier this year and integrated it into the platform. The platform offers a total of more than 50 services that include utility and elevator maintenance, moving assistance, and even the option to find a dog walker. The services are available to any platform user, regardless of whether they made a transaction with Samolet.  

Samolet specialises in large-scale, full-cycle development projects with a focus on advanced social infrastructure. The company is Russia’s largest developer by size of the land bank and is among the leaders in the country’s real-estate market, where rising middle-class demand for housing, particularly in the capital Moscow, has spurred growth.  

The Moscow-listed company is targeting a secondary public offering in New York in 2023 and hopes to use its technology credentials to attract investor attention, according to Samolet CEO Anton Elistratov.  

Samolet held an IPO in 2020 that became the first public offering in the Russian real estate industry in nearly a decade. The company additionally plans to spin off its digital platform within three to five years.  

The ecosystem race

Digital ecosystems are on the rise as companies expand their services to meet the needs of a customer base that is rapidly moving online. In Russia, the competition is particularly fierce in the tech industry.  

NASDAQ-listed tech giant Yandex began as a search engine and has since developed a vast network of online services spanning media streaming, ride-hailing, food delivery and more. The company has recently launched its ultrafast grocery delivery service in London as it expands operations abroad.  

E-commerce leader Ozon – Russia’s answer to Amazon that held a wildly successful public offering last year – additionally operates a travel search engine and has launched financial services for buyers and sellers, boosted by a recent bank acquisition.  

Elsewhere, the branchless online bank Tinkoff has built a fintech ecosystem that offers a broad range of shopping, entertainment and lifestyle services through Russia’s first ‘superapp’. Tinkoff has emerged as a prominent contender to state-owned Sberbank, the country’s largest lender, which has invested more than $2bn into expanding its own non-banking services.  

Building communities online

Community creation has become another area of focus as companies compete for greater customer engagement. Tinkoff created the digital publication Tinkoff Journal, featuring financial and lifestyle articles by experts and regular contributors, as well as the Pulse social network for investors.  

In a similar vein, Samolet launched the social network Vmeste.ru that is integrated into its new platform. The network uses geolocation to bring together residents, local business owners and company service providers to solve daily needs.  

Samolet ultimately aims to create a broad real estate ecosystem that encompasses offers on the secondary housing market, as well as primary housing options from other developers. The company sees its direct platform audience increasing from the 150,000 residents it currently has under management to 12mn by 2026.  

Companies continue to develop new solutions to the digital shift as the global ecosystem race heats up. With Samolet in the game, the Russian real estate industry has become another exciting sector to watch.  

-

This article first appeared in New Economy Observer (NEO), a digital publication covering the intersection between finance and social responsibility, with a special focus on emerging markets. It offers news and analysis on major issues shaping the new global economy, including climate change and renewable energy, sustainable development, e-commerce and tech innovation, and the future of work.

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Have Georgia’s crypto glory days passed?

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil

“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest

Tech

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil

In the past few months, Russian Internet major VK (previously Mail.ru Group) demonstrated a strong appetite for online education — both in Russia and abroad.

“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest

Ilya Sachkov, the top cybersecurity businessman who was arrested under charges of “state treason” in late September, has claimed he is innocent and asked President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest during the investigation.

Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs

US open source software platform Grafana Labs has acquired a Russian-founded startup called Amixr. Launched in 2019, this company has developed an incident management platform that allows DevOps and SRE engineers to “optimize channels, recipients"

Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone

A smartphone with the function of mechanically disabling the camera and microphone running on a Russian operating system will be supplied to security forces and the state sector. A version of the device with Android 11 is already available in Russia.

New ESG Innovation Index praises Moscow city’s “tremendously effective public transport” and numerous edtech entrepreneurs

Moscow ranks second among Europe’s largest cities in the ‘Future City ESG Innovation Index,’ put together by Munich-based think tank DEEP Ecosystems.

VK acquires edtech businesses in Russia and Brazil
4 days ago
“A new Dreyfus affair:” Ilya Sachkov asks President Putin to be transferred from jail to house arrest
4 days ago
Russian-founded incident management tool Amixr acquired by US major Grafana Labs
4 days ago
Rostec releases anti-spying and hacker protected smartphone
4 days ago
New ESG Innovation Index praises Moscow city’s “tremendously effective public transport” and numerous edtech entrepreneurs
4 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    6 days ago
  2. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    6 days ago
  3. Ready for war at any time in southern Armenia
    3 days ago
  4. More details emerge of alleged coup plot in Ukraine
    2 days ago
  5. MOSCOW BLOG: Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis?
    2 days ago
  1. LONG READ: Russia looks poised to invade Ukraine, but what would an invasion actually look like?
    6 days ago
  2. STOLYPIN: The West’s response to Lukashenko’s migrant gambit might seal Belarus’ fate
    15 days ago
  3. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    1 month ago
  4. COMMENT: Talk of war increases long-standing tensions between Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and Nato
    14 days ago
  5. Tehran City Council renames streets in dig at Azerbaijan
    6 days ago

Reports

Dismiss