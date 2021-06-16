Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis

Net money transfers to Georgia up 31% during crisis
By Iulian Ernst in Bucharest June 16, 2021

Aggregated net transfers of money to Georgia in the 12-month period ending May increased to $1.89bn. That's 31%, or over $450mn more, compared to the previous 12-month period.

The comparison is skewed by the lockdown period in April last year when the volume of transfers plunged amid mobility constraints. Comparing the transfers in Q1 this year with the same period a year ago avoids that issue - and the robust 33% y/y advance confirms a genuine upward trend in the volume of money transfers.

In May alone, net transfers increased by 39% y/y to $164mn.  Some 17% of this came from the Russian Federation and Italy (shares are calculated for gross transfers), with the US accounting for nearly 13% and Greece for nearly 11%. Israel is another significant contributor to money transfers to Georgia, with nearly 8% of total gross transfers in May originating there.

By any metric, the transfers to Georgia therefore increased significantly in the post-lockdown period and they represent a factor that played a key role in the foreign exchange market.

The money transfers have remained, since last July, at around $160mn per month - compared to the $130mn recorded on average in 2019.

The supplementary $450mn in money transfers entering Georgia in the 12-month period ending May can be placed on top of another $460mn - the decrease in the trade deficit over the same period of time.

This $910mn “currency cushion” accounts, however, for only one-third of the $2.7bn plunge in tourism revenues that Georgia incurred in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic devastated international travel. But it was enough to provide a certain stability to the local currency, the Georgian lari (GEL), while the central bank used foreign loans to maintain the exchange rate close to what it should be in balance with the post-crisis economic recovery trajectory. 

 

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Albania introduces new high denomination banknote as demand for cash grows

International banking groups look to expand in Central and Southeast Europe despite pandemic

Merger between Moneta Money Bank and Air Bank in trouble after proxy firms come out against

Data

Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”

Polish CPI grows 4.7% y/y in May

Annual growth rate picks up 0.4pp versus the revised annual reading in April.

Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse

Transparency International survey shows citizens of Slovenia and Bulgaria were most likely to think their government was run by a few big interests looking out for themselves.

Romania’s industry returns to pre-crisis maximum, but some sectors may never recover

Romania’s industrial production index soared by 68% on an annual basis in April, an expected correction after one-third of the industrial sector stopped operating in April 2020.

Once buoyant Romanian wages show signs of fatigue

Romania’s average net wages posted an impressive 11.9% annual advance to RON3,561 in April – but the outstanding performance is largely due to low base effects.

Russians consider the US to be the number one “unfriendly country”
21 hours ago
Polish CPI grows 4.7% y/y in May
22 hours ago
Southeast Europeans most likely in EU to believe corruption is getting worse
23 hours ago
Romania’s industry returns to pre-crisis maximum, but some sectors may never recover
1 day ago
Once buoyant Romanian wages show signs of fatigue
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly

Most Read

  1. COMMENT: Time to end Putin's impunity
    6 days ago
  2. Lukashenko pushing illegal Iraqi refugees over the border into Lithuania
    3 days ago
  3. Russia hits herd hostility to vaccines as COVID rages
    1 day ago
  4. LONG READ: Russia’s sanctions soft underbelly: precision machine tools
    3 days ago
  5. Turkey, China in firing line as Biden holds summit with Nato allies
    1 day ago
  1. ISTANBUL BLOG: Deathly silence from Erdogan as Turkey’s YouTuber gangster scandal snowballs
    25 days ago
  2. Experts not convinced by Turkey’s claim “full lockdown” caused steep decline in virus cases
    28 days ago
  3. Germany deal to buy Sputnik V dead, but India to receive 360mn doses
    1 month ago
  4. Russia’s gross international reserves tops $600bn for the first time ever
    15 days ago
  5. bneGREEN: Russia’s weather goes crazy
    23 days ago

Reports

Dismiss