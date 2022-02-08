Nord Stream 2 “key issue” in Ukraine de-escalation

Nord Stream 2 “key issue” in Ukraine de-escalation
President Biden says that the pipeline will not open if Putin invades Ukraine, but the French Finance Minister says that Europe and America "have different interests".
By Theo Normanton in Moscow February 8, 2022

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire has described the unopened gas pipeline between Germany and Russia as a “key issue” in talks to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine.

In an interview with French radio station France Inter, Le Maire said “opening the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is one of the key negotiation points, and probably one of the key issues in finding a way out of the crisis with Russia.”

With a dearth of gas in Europe driving up energy prices, Nord Stream 2 would double Moscow’s gas exports to Germany. Russia’s gas production is enjoying a five-year high at the moment, and the new pipeline would increase the capacity it could send to Central Europe. Equally important, from Moscow’s perspective, is the fact that the new pipeline would bypass Ukraine, preventing Russia’s neighbour from collecting transit fees and depriving Ukraine of a strategic weapon in the form of control over Russian gas exports.

“We will not allow ourselves to be led by America on a question which cannot be anything other than European. We have different interests to them in this Ukrainian crisis,” said Le Maire, referring to Biden’s threat of scrapping Nord Stream 2 if Russia invaded.

But Le Maire insisted that Europe represents “the voice of dialogue and de-escalation” in this crisis. French President Emmanuel Macron has been vocal in advocating for greater dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, keen to assert himself on the world stage as a presidential election looms in France. Macron visited Moscow and Kyiv this week, speaking to the presidents of both countries in an effort to reach a deal to reduce tensions.

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

RAGOZIN: What is Zelenskiy afraid of?

North Macedonia, Bosnia and Moldova most dependent on Russian gas

Russia’s gas production in January at a five-year high

News

Azerbaijan returns eight Armenian soldiers

France sends over a plane to pick up the released Armenian prisoners.

Polish finance minister resigns over poor handling of tax reform

Tadeusz Koscinski takes responsibility for backlash over tax reform.

French President Emmanuel Macron visits Moscow to try to de-escalate tensions

French President Emmanuel Macron met with Russian President Vladimir Putin as Europe kicked off its own parallel diplomatic effort to defuse tensions between East and West at a meeting in Moscow on February 7.

What will happen to the Hi-Tech Park?

Belarus’ IT sector has become increasingly worried after Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s comments on its future.

Kazakhstan: After civil unrest, industrial unrest spikes

Workers across Kazakhstan are calling strikes, impatient for the better conditions the president promised after widespread unrest last month.

Azerbaijan returns eight Armenian soldiers
10 hours ago
Polish finance minister resigns over poor handling of tax reform
10 hours ago
French President Emmanuel Macron visits Moscow to try to de-escalate tensions
10 hours ago
What will happen to the Hi-Tech Park?
11 hours ago
Kazakhstan: After civil unrest, industrial unrest spikes
15 hours ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago
  2. Russia left reeling after tangling with Irish fishermen
    8 days ago
  3. Wagner Group reportedly moving Russian mercenaries out of Africa, ready for Ukraine
    7 days ago
  4. RIMMER: War in Ukraine? Take it seriously, but not literally
    6 days ago
  5. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  1. RAGOZIN: Zelenskiy swimming in the shark infested waters of friends and foes
    12 days ago
  2. Polls show Russian public opinion united on Ukraine
    15 days ago
  3. RAGOZIN: Alienating Russia and the western made Frankenstein monster
    29 days ago
  4. Russia issues a eight-point list of demands
    1 month ago
  5. Rare 'rat king' found in Estonia
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss