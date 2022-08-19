Norsk Hydro to shutter Slovalco aluminium plant in Slovakia as energy prices soar

Norsk Hydro to shutter Slovalco aluminium plant in Slovakia as energy prices soar
The closure of the Slovalco plant is expected to immediately affect 300 jobs in the region, one of the country's poorest. / Penta Investments
By Albin Sybera August 19, 2022

The Slovalco aluminium plant in the central Slovakian town of Ziar nad Hronom will be shut down at the end of September for at least a year because of the sky-high energy prices, local media report

Majority owner Norway's Norsk Hydro said soaring energy prices rendered the energy-intensive production untenable. The ownership of Slovalco is composed of Norsk Hydro (55.3% share) and Slovak investment group Penta Investments' (44.7% share).

The production at Slovalco has already been reduced to some 60% capacity, and Slovak media have for some time speculated about immanent cuts in staff numbers. In July a complete halt in production was already announced, prompting the Slovak Ministry of Economy to propose changes to a compensation scheme for energy-intensive production plants. 

Slovalco’s management has been critical of Slovak government’s inaction in providing help through the European carbon compensation scheme for some time. 

“Slovakia has not implemented a competitive EU CO2 compensation framework. This has prevented Slovalco from entering long-term power contracts and the palnt’s current contract expires at the end of 2022”,  Ola Saeter, chair of Slovalco’s Board of Directors wrote in a statement on Hydro’s website.   

The Ministry of Environment claims that Slovalco’s implication that at the time of “extreme energy prices” the ministry’s support would have changed the situation is manipulative, Radio Slovakia reports

The radio also added that legal amendments to the environmental fund provisions are awaiting action from the Ministry of Finance which is expected to propose appropriate legislation in the autumn. However, the Slovak government is experiencing a protracted coalition crisis, with the possibility of an early election looming. 

The closure of the Slovalco plant is expected to immediately affect 300 jobs in the region, one of the country's poorest. The Slovak media report posters calling for protests in front the office of the government in the capital Bratislava on August 24, which appeared on the walls of the Ziar nad Hronom municipality building.

“If the government does not take action, then it will soon face similar problems with other energy-intensive plants”, Mayor of Ziar nad Hronom Peter Antal explained to the media why he is planning to attend the rally in Bratislava. 

When covering Slovalco’s fate, media in both Czechia and Slovakia also reported that local industries could witness further production terminations amid the ongoing energy crisis. 

In the past year Penta has been significantly reducing its industrial portfolio. It sold Czech aircraft manufacturer Aero Vodochody to the Hungarian businessman and diplomat Kristof Szalay-Bobrovniczky and Omnipol, owned by controversial Czech weaponry tycoon Richard Hava who was caught up in a BAE Systems scandal in the past. 

In May Szalay-Bobrovniczky became the Hungarian minister of defence and shortly after that his 80% majority shares in Aero Vodochody were acquired by Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of Hungarian petro-chemical conglomerate MOL. 

Russian retailers ask for “parallel imports” of alcohol fearing shortages

Russian retailers are lobbying to allow “parallel imports” of certain brands of alcohol and champagne, fearing shortages ahead of the winter holiday season.

Russian ETF major FinEx attempts to unblock $1bn in funds

Russia's largest provider of foreign ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) FinEx plans to appeal to the Belgian Finance Ministry and the Central Bank of Russia to gain permission to buy back shares in its funds from Russian clients.

Starved Russian brokers crowdfund for pre-IPOs

Russian equity brokers have started offering unqualified retail investors investment opportunities at the pre-IPO stage, The Bell and Kommersant daily reported citing a new product by Alfa Investments, part of the sanctioned Alfa Group.

Vucic-Kurti meeting ends without agreement, but talks continue

EU officials pushing for a quick solution to avoid another conflict in the region following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus’ PM claims that fertiliser shipment problems will be solved soon

In a mysterious statement made last week, Belarus’ PM Roman Golovchenko said that Belarus’ fertiliser shipment problems will be solved “very soon.”

