North Macedonia's annual inflation slows to 18.7% in December
By bne IntelliNews January 9, 2023

North Macedonia posted average annual inflation of 18.7% in December, slowing down from the 19.5% inflation a month earlier (chart), according to statistics office data released on January 9. In the whole of 2022, the average inflation was 14.2%, up from just 3.2% in 2021.

The central bank said recently that the uncertainty of the future dynamics of prices of primary products on the stock exchanges, and especially of energy products, is emphasised due to the military developments in Ukraine and the sanctions against Russia.

On a monthly basis, the consumer price index (CPI) edged down 0.2% in December after rising by 0.5% in November.

As in the previous months, the food and beverages prices posted the largest annual growth of 27.1%, followed by hotel and restaurants (20.9%), housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels (20.4%), furnishings and household equipment (16.7%) and transport costs (16.1%).

The retail price index grew by 15.1% y/y and moved up by 0.7% on a monthly basis in December.

 

