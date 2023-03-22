North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 5.5%

North Macedonia's central bank raises policy rate to 5.5%
/ bne IntelliNews
By bne IntelliNews March 22, 2023

North Macedonia's central bank, NBRM, decided to raise its policy rate by 0.25 percentage points (pp), to 5.5% (chart), as uncertainties related to anticipated inflation trends remained high, it said on March 22.

The central bank also decided to increase the interest rate on overnight deposits by 0.25 pp to 3.4% and the rate on seven-day deposits also by 0.25 pp to 3.45%.

The NBRM also said in the statement it expects annual inflation to continue slowing down in the coming months, but future price dynamics of primary products on the stock exchanges remain highly uncertain.

North Macedonia's central bank raised its key rate by 0.5 pp in February. It also increased the key rate eight times last year.

Related Content

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

Vucic and Kurti agree on implementation of EU deal but don't sign it

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

Read in IntelliNews Pro
Get IntelliNews Pro

Related Content

Retail booms off the beaten track in Southeast Europe

Vucic and Kurti agree on implementation of EU deal but don't sign it

Has Southeast Europe come of age as an investment destination?

Data

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast for 2023 from a fall of 0.8% to some small growth of between 0.1% and 0.2%, Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said March 24.

Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries

Romania’s GDP per capita soars to 77% of EU average, up from just 57% in 2012.

Crypto king arrested in Montenegro

Fugitive crypto-king Do Kwon, co-founder of Terraform Labs, on March 23, has been charged in the US for causing the loss of more than $40bn.

Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate

Lira has broken through 19 threshold in pre-election environment. With Erdogan heading for defeat, cautious markets will watch out for his next move.

Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices

Inflation in Belarus has fallen, but that has less to do with central bank policy and more to do with the fact that the government has fixed prices.

Russia’s Economic Development Ministry upgrades its economic growth forecast from a fall to slight growth in 2023
1 day ago
Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
1 day ago
Crypto king arrested in Montenegro
1 day ago
Turkey’s central bank sticks with 8.5% policy rate
2 days ago
Belarus holding inflation down by fixing prices
2 days ago

Follow Us On

Feedly logo Follow on Feedly
Flipboard

Most Read

  1. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  2. Russia’s budget deficit hits its full year target in the first two and half months of 2023
    1 day ago
  3. Turkey’s stealth fighter jet has no engine but you won’t hear that from Erdogan election campaign
    4 days ago
  4. Romania’s GDP per capita growth outstrips CEE countries
    1 day ago
  5. STOLYPIN: The quiet and the noisy
    7 days ago
  1. McFAUL: The guessing game about what Putin will do if he begins to lose even more badly in Ukraine
    20 days ago
  2. Putin woos 40 Africa lawmakers at Moscow conference with promises of money, nuclear power, arms and free grain
    4 days ago
  3. Turkey cuts trade ties with Russia, Hungary to “rethink” relationship as Western pressure to end sanctions-busting mounts
    13 days ago
  4. How big is Russia's "ghost fleet" of oil tankers?
    27 days ago
  5. Start of a new super cycle – fat and flat for 2023?
    3 months ago

Reports

Dismiss