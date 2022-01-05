North Macedonia’s FX reserves increase 8.4% y/y, up 2% m/m at end-December

North Macedonia’s FX reserves increase 8.4% y/y, up 2% m/m at end-December
By bne IntelliNews January 5, 2022

North Macedonia’s gross foreign reserves went up by 8.4% y/y to €3.643bn at the end of December 2021, accelerating from a 6% y/y increase in the previous month, preliminary central bank data indicated on January 5.

Compared with the previous month, forex reserves rose 2% at end-December, after dropping 2.2% m/m in November, data indicated.

In terms of financial instruments, most of the foreign reserves are in securities (70.1%), followed by currencies and deposits (20.1%) and monetary gold (9.8%).

